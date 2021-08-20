U.S. Patent Office To Issue Additional Patent for Alternative Environmental Technologies’ Sulfex™ Desulfurization Tech
The issuing patent provides additional, broad protection to features of the Sulfex™ system and further confirms the uniqueness of the Sulfex™ technology
This process has a lower capital investment, lower operating cost, lower carbon footprint and is safer than other desulfurization processes.”U.S.A., August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative Environmental Technologies (AET) has just been notified of the imminent issuance by the U.S. Patent Office of another patent directed to its Sulfex™ Desulfurization Technology. The issuing patent provides additional, broad protection to features of the Sulfex™ system and further confirms the uniqueness of the Sulfex™ technology.
— Barry Dallum, AET’s Vice President of Business Development
AET’s Sulfex™ technology is a unique system and process of removing Sulfur from distillates. The system does not use high temperatures and pressures that are typically involved with conventional hydro-desulfurization processes and plants. Instead, Sulfex™ removes Sulfur from hydrocarbon fuels at substantially lower and safer temperatures and pressures. It eliminates CO2 emissions and toxic H2S generated by HDS processes. It does not use exotic, high maintenance precious metal catalysts nor does it utilize sometimes troublesome & high maintenance cavitation or ultrasonic process equipment.
By utilizing proprietary Sulfex™ solid and liquid catalysts coupled with an oxidizing agent, the Sulfur in the hydrocarbon fuel is converted to Sulfur species that can be easily stripped from the hydrocarbon fuel. The process achieves distillate fuel Sulfur levels less than 10 ppm, and produces a fuel which is ready for use. The process has been independently validated by the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Labs (www.anl.gov) and the initial mass balance of the plant has also been reviewed and confirmed by a global engineering firm.
The intellectual property that is set forth in the newest patent further protects significant features of the Sulfex™ technology. The patent is directed to a system utilizes a cross-flow of fuel, reagents and constituents within the Sulfex™ desulfurization plant. Through these features Sulfex™ achieves high rates of desulfurization, while minimize constituent and reagent use within the system, and while maximizing the fuel that can be processed by such constituents and reagents. Further, such a configuration reduces processing time for such fuel processed within the system.
AET’s Vice President of Business Development, Barry Dallum stated “The achievement of an additional patent on the Sulfex™ system displays our continued commitment to our Sulfex desulfurization process to new fuels applications. This process has a lower capital investment, lower operating cost, lower carbon footprint and is safer than other desulfurization processes.”
About Alternative Environmental Technologies
Alternative Environmental Technologies (AET) is an environmental technology company dedicated to comprehensive cost-effective solutions to environmental problems centering on the processing and usage of hydrocarbons. With numerous worldwide patents and patent applications, AET is the worldwide master licensee of the world's most extensive emulsified fuel technology platform.
Using its protected technologies, AET has developed products that provide economical ways to address the increasingly stringent environmental and emission regulations globally to:
• Remove as much as 99.9% reductions of all sulfur compounds found in existing high sulfur fuels and middle distillates sourced from various refineries;
• Enhance combustion efficiency of fuel oil for industrial furnaces and boilers;
• Substitute water for expensive light distillates (i.e. diesel) in producing heavy fuel oil (HFO);
• Reduce Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) emissions, the key hurdle to global adoption of biofuel and biodiesel-based products; and
• Remove sulfur from petroleum in ways that are both more economical as well as more environmentally friendly than methods in current use.
For more information, please contact AET at info@alt-enviro-tech.com or by phone at +1 775 309 4555 or visit us online at www.alt-enviro-tech.com.
Steve G. Stevanovich
Alternative Environmental Technologies
+1 775-309-4555
