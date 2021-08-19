Missouri Attorney General Files Suit Against Jackson County Over Mask Mandate

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt today announced that he has filed suit against Jackson County for enforcing an unlawful, arbitrary, and capricious mask mandate. The suit names Jackson County Executive Frank White, the Jackson County Health Department, and other defendants.

“Jackson County’s mask mandate is yet another attempt by government officials to obtain, aggregate, and maintain power. Requiring residents to wear a mask, especially in the face of a widely available vaccine, is ridiculous,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “My Office will continue our fight against government overreach and intrusion.” The petition argues that the mask mandate imposed by Jackson County is unlawful, arbitrary, and capricious. The lawsuit includes six counts:

Count One : Declaration that the mask mandate is subject to § 67.265, RSMo

Count Two : Declaration that the mask mandate is arbitrary and capricious as applied to schoolchildren

Count Three : Declaration that the mask mandate is unlawful as to schoolchildren

Count Four : Declaration that the mask mandate is arbitrary and capricious

Count Five : Declaration that the mask mandate is unlawful

Count Six: Declaration that the mask mandate is unconstitutional as void for vagueness

The lawsuit asks for an injunction against the mask mandate or any other relief the court deems proper. Earlier today, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office obtained a preliminary injunction against St. Louis County, preventing them from enforcing their mask mandate.

