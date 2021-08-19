Victor Issa, Creating Living Bronze, On His Limited-Edition Monument Scale Bronze "Power of Thought"

Victor Issa

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My name is Victor Issa, Creating Living Bronze ™, an award-winning sculptor. I am a first-generation immigrant to the United States and studied sculpture at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. I have a degree in Art Education from Union College in Lincoln. I swerved into sculpting after several years of producing oil and watercolor paintings and experiencing modest success. A required sculpting class at UNL sparked the interest which reached its fullness in 1988 when I moved to Colorado to pursue sculpting full time.

Monument scale bronze "Power of Thought” in limited edition. This thought-provoking work depicts and celebrates the achievements of men and women throughout the millennia through the power of thought. The monument was sculpted in clay and cast in bronze in Loveland, CO. Three copies of the monument are installed at technology-focused campuses and a major public sculpture collection, and two copies of the life-size grace college campuses in the Midwest.

The concept of "Power of Thought began" to form in 2007, and it took three years to complete the small model first, followed by the monument. The life-size was commissioned by a client in 2016, and was completed in 2017. For several years I had been contemplating the progress humanity has made in architecture, arts, medicine, science, engineering and transportation. I realized that all these accomplishments began their life as a single thought by a single individual. A single thought that had the capacity to change the course of history for billions of people. While not all accomplishments are for the betterment of humanity, the good achieved far outweighs the negative. So, I wanted to create a visual assemblage of representations that can quickly focus the viewer’s mind on what’s possible and hopefully inspire future generations in like manner to continue improving the human condition. I also wanted to give credit to the power an individual can have on such accomplishments.

Over the past few years as I’ve visited with patrons who stop at my gallery in Estes Park, or come by my booths at art shows, I would observe the sense of awe on their faces as they begin to comprehend the immense subject and begin their own journey of assessing what this all means. Patrons of this work range from educators who quickly appreciate the message and its potential positive influence on students, to technology founders who see a three-dimensional representation of what their company is about, to art connoisseurs who value thoughtful concepts beautifully presented.

I create original figurative (realistic sculptures that are modeled after the human form) bronze sculpture, ranging in size from miniatures to monumental scale. About half of my work is commissioned by private and public clients and institutions, the other half is freelance work I chose to create and offer to the public for sale. I create in pursuit of beauty and truth. The purpose of my work is to inspire and uplift the soul. My work can beautify a space, and can offer a focal point with a message that unifies the institution's understanding of its mission.

In the field of fine art, the name is the brand. Patrons aren’t so much looking to solve problems as they are looking to enhance and enjoy their surroundings. The ideal patron of my work is open-hearted, understands and appreciates beauty, and responds when a work of art speaks to them, so they are in-tune. They could be any age, gender, ethnicity or income level. Power of Thought patrons are achievers, individualists, entrepreneurs, visionaries, business owners, benefactors, independent thinkers, people who like and are able to build, create and achieve.

My studio has been quite occupied with several large projects for the past 6 years. I now find myself in a position to focus on and promote this very meaningful sculpture. And I consider “Power of Thought” to be a timely work of art reminding us of the value of the visionaries, the dreamers, the individuals whose singular ideas can change the world for the better. Institutional investors constantly report on the positive and uplifting effect my sculptures have been on their campuses, a value far surpassing the initial investment. Visitors as well as employees, students, patients etc. frequently engage with the sculptures reflecting on the larger themes of life, healing, joy, relationship and love.