UPDATE: Marathon County Officer-Involved Critical Incident

VILLAGE OF MAINE, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer-involved critical incident in the Village of Maine, Wis. that occurred in the late evening of Friday, August 13, 2021.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., a Marathon County deputy sheriff observed a vehicle parked at a car dealership near County Rd. WW that had eluded a Lincoln County deputy sheriff attempting to stop the driver for a speeding violation. The Marathon County deputy sheriff gave verbal commands to the driver, who did not comply. A male subject got out of the driver’s side of the vehicle and shot at the deputy sheriff who then returned fire. A female subject remained in the vehicle, unknown to the deputy sheriff until right before the male subject opened fire. Both the male and female subjects were injured by gunfire. Law enforcement immediately rendered aid to both the male and female subject.

Both subjects were transported to area hospitals, they both remain hospitalized.

The deputy sheriff was not injured, and no other individuals were injured during the incident.

The involved officer is Marathon County Deputy Sheriff Nathan Olig. He has been in law enforcement for approximately 12 years.

DCI is leading this investigation and was assisted by the Wausau Police Department, Wausau Fire & EMS, and Wisconsin State Patrol. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Marathon County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.

Please direct all media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.