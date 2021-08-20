Medtronic, NuVasive, and DePuy Synthes Dominate U.S. Minimally Invasive Spinal Implant Market

The biggest limiter of MIS surgeries is the lack of skill in surgeons. There is a need for learning new skills as older generation surgeons tend to stick to the traditional open spine surgeries.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO of iData Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research (“iData”), a global consulting and market research firm, has just released updated research in the U.S. minimally invasive spinal (MIS) implant market, addressing key insights and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2020, 2021, and beyond. As expected, the value of the U.S. minimally invasive spinal implant market decreased in 2020, because of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this, iData forecasts that the U.S. minimally invasive spinal implant market is projected to continue growing over the forecast period, primarily driven by demographic factors, time efficiency, and physician education.

According to iData's U.S. Report for Minimally Invasive Spinal Implants, the U.S. market reached almost $2 billion in 2020, a 6% decrease from 2019. This decrease was mostly due to strong headwinds from COVID-19 and the lack of trained physicians. Moving forward, the market is expected to reach almost $3 billion by 2027. This report includes procedural volume, unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData's analysis includes the MIS interbody devices, MIS pedicle screws, spinous process fixation, facet fixation, MIS sacroiliac joint fusion, spine endoscopes, and MIS instrumentation markets. Overall, the U.S. MIS implant market has been growing, outside of 2020, and is indicative of continued growth which is predicted to eventually stabilize due to market saturation. Growth in the minimally invasive spinal implant market is largely driven by the advantages of minimally invasive surgery over open surgery; these include reduced trauma, shorter hospital stays, lower post-operative medication uses, and an earlier return to work.

The U.S. market for minimally invasive spinal implants is heavily dominated by Medtronic, NuVasive, and DePuy Synthes. In 2020, Medtronic was the leading competitor in the U.S. MIS surgery market. Medtronic was the leading competitor in the MIS pedicle screw market and held the second position in the MIS interbody device market.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

Follow the link below to download a Free Research Summary of the U.S. Market Report for Minimally Invasive Spinal Implants. Other titles such as the U.S. Spinal Implants Market Report is also available:

https://idataresearch.com/product/minimally-invasive-spine-surgery-market-united-states/

For Further Information

More insights like this can be found in the latest reports by iData. Please email us at info@idataresearch.net or register online for a brochure and synopsis.

About iData

iData Research is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industries.

www.idataresearch.com



1 Minute Guide to the U S Minimally invasive Spinal Surgery Market