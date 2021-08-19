Nightly closure of the Moanalua Road onramp to the eastbound H-1 Freeway beginning Aug. 29

Main, News Posted on Aug 19, 2021 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists that the Moanalua Road onramp to the eastbound H-1 Freeway will be closed on Sunday nights through Friday mornings, from 7:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., nightly, for pavement marking work. Roadwork will occur during the following weeks.

Sunday night, Aug. 29, 2021 – Friday morning, Sept. 3, 2021 Sunday night, Sept. 19, 2021 – Friday morning, Sept. 24, 2021 Sunday night, Sept. 26, 2021 – Friday morning, Oct. 1, 2021

In addition to the ramp closure, the left turn lane and right turn lane will be closed on Moanalua Road to the onramp, as well as two right lanes on the eastbound H-1 Freeway between the Moanalua Road onramp and the Kaahumanu Street overpass. See below for a map of the closure limits.

A full ramp closure is necessary to ensure the safety of the working crews and motorists. It will allow work to be completed in an efficient and safe manner while keeping the project schedule on time.

Motorists on Moanalua Road wanting to travel eastbound may continue east on Moanalua Road, then take a right onto Kaahumanu Street, turn left onto Kamehameha Highway where they may enter the H-1 Freeway near the Halawa Interchange.

Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the closure and special duty police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control. Motorists are advised to drive with caution and follow all traffic control signs. Roadwork is weather permitting.

