AnalyticsIQ Launches Data Shop on Narrative’s Data Streaming Platform
AnalyticsIQ’s individual-level B2B and B2C audiences rooted in cognitive psychology are easily accessible via a custom e-commerce storefrontATLANTA, GA, USA, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AnalyticsIQ, the leading predictive analytics innovator and marketing data creator, today announced the launch of their new e-commerce store for audience data. The store is built with Narrative’s new Data Shops offering, which enables companies to effortlessly spin up a branded data shop that lets data users easily find, purchase, and leverage a variety of proprietary data assets via a familiar e-commerce experience.
AnalyticsIQ is the first data company to blend cognitive psychology with data science to create data attributes you can’t get anywhere else. From demographics and affluence categories to psychological drivers and purchase drivers to firmographics and employee-level insights, brands rely on AnalyticsIQ data to fuel better analytics and personalized experiences across channels.
“AnalyticsIQ gets the importance of marketing the invaluable data they have to share,” said Nick Jordan. “With Data Shops they have created an exceptional customized e-commerce experience for their customers – and exponentially increased the discoverability of their data.”
AnalyticsIQ’s individual-level B2B and B2C audiences will now be packaged, sold, and delivered through a branded Data Shops storefront, making it fast and easy for customers to gain access to the data they need.
“The team at AnalyticsIQ is excited to expand our partnership with Narrative with the launch of our Data Shop,” said Dave Kelly, AnalyticsIQ CEO. “Narrative’s mission of securely and effectively connecting data users with diverse, quality data sources is one we are proud to be a part of and believe Narrative’s suite of Data Shops furthers that mission.”
To learn more about the AnalyticsIQ Data Shop please visit the AnalyticsIQ Data Shops storefront.
About AnalyticsIQ
AnalyticsIQ is the leading predictive analytics and marketing data innovator. We are the first data company to consistently blend cognitive psychology with sophisticated data science to help B2C and B2B marketers understand how and why individuals make decisions regardless of whether they are at home or work. Our accurate and comprehensive PeopleCore and BusinessCore databases provide unrivaled insights to advertisers, agencies, technology companies, and healthcare providers. AnalyticsIQ data helps blue-chip brands fuel personalized experiences across channels including direct mail, email, online, mobile, and TV. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the AnalyticsIQ team of data analysts, scientists, and cognitive psychologists has over 100 years of collective analytical experience. To learn more, visit https://analytics-iq.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Narrative
Narrative is the Data Streaming Platform that makes it easy to buy, sell, and win. Narrative simplifies the buying and selling of information by eliminating the inefficiencies in data transactions that hold businesses back from maximizing the success of their most important data-driven initiatives. Innovative brands and direct-to-consumer companies leverage Narrative's technology to fuel powerful data strategies, build data monetization businesses, power growth marketing, and inform product development. Founded in 2016, Narrative is a private company headquartered in New York City.
