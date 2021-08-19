ODA invites public comment on proposed CAFO Permit for new large poultry operation in Linn County

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) is asking the public to comment on a Confined Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO) application for a proposed large poultry operation in Linn County. As per the CAFO application, Eric Simon, the owner/operator of J-S Ranch plans to run a feeding, breeding and poultry operation holding up to 580,000 broiler chickens. The poultry operation will produce approximately 4,500 tons of manure/litter per year. Any waste water will be added to the litter to promote composting. All of the compost will be sold to other farmers or fertilizer manufacturers as organic soil amendment.

In addition, as per CAFO instructions, J-S Ranch also submitted a Land Use Compatibility Statement (LUCS) signed by Linn County planning officials. Before ODA will make a decision to issue a CAFO permit, the public process needs to take place including public comment and a public hearing.

As a cautionary measure to limit the spread of COVID-19, ODA is conducting the public hearing virtually. Opportunity to participate in the public hearing to learn about this proposed CAFO, the permit process, and ask questions or provide oral testimony will be by webinar and teleconference only.

Virtual CAFO Public Hearing

Date: September 20, 2021 Time: 3:00 P.M.

Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/805525397 You can also dial in using your phone. United States (Toll Free): 1 866 899 4679

United States: +1 (571) 317-3116 Access Code: 805-525-397

Join from a video-conferencing room or system. Dial in or type: 67.217.95.2 or inroomlink.goto.com Meeting ID: 805 525 397 Or dial directly: 805525397@67.217.95.2 or 67.217.95.2##805525397

New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts:https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/805525397

How to submit public comment

ODA accepts comments by mail, fax, or email.

Please send to:

ODA CAFO Program Attn: Simon-J-S Ranch-Comments 635 Capitol St. NE Salem, OR 97301 Fax: (503) 986-4730 Email: simonj-sranch@oda.state.or.us

The deadline to submit comments is: 5:00 pm, September 27, 2021.

ODA will review and consider all comments received during the public comment period. In considering the issuance of a CAFO permit, protection of water quality on the surface and in the ground is a critical element of the CAFO program and an important and necessary component of approval.

Proposal for New Permit Registration for Confined Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO) in Area 4