Creative Entrepreneur Studd Da Kidd Introduces Entertainment Firm DRH Consulting and a Preview of Upcoming Festivals
Creative entrepreneur Studd Da Kidd launches a consulting firm “DRH Consulting” and upcoming artist festivals.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Studd Da Kidd’s entertainment consulting firm “DRH Consulting” is a well-rounded firm offering creatives a home to expand their career and receive much-needed benefits. The innovative platform is geared to enhance artist brands and provide opportunities like housing, healthcare, studios, child care, and record label start-up coaching.
Known for having a versatile style, Studd Da Kidd will also launch an upcoming vibrant and multi-functional festival. “Exposure Explosion Festival” is a weekly mix of entertainment, small business marketing, and interactive media. Taking place in different cities and states, the festival will bring endless opportunities while providing creatives a vessel to showcase and market their creativity.
Poised to become the next force in creative business and community development, “DRH Consulting” and “Exposure Explosion Festival” will set the tone for future visionary projects by Studd Da Kidd with the mission of building a brand centered around artist development and unity.
Additional information about Studd Da Kidd is available on major social media platforms.
About Studd Da Kidd
Studd Da Kidd hails from San Antonio, Texas. As an innovator and entrepreneur, she has embraced music and the creative industry while endlessly enlarging her business blueprint. Studd’s vision and intellect will command your attention and expand artist brands.
Valencia Jackson
AMW Group
+1 310-295-4150
email us here