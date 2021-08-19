My Name is Dad
A Father's Story of Loss and Triumph
As some of us may know or have experienced through hindsight, "your eyes are the windows to your soul" that may clearly communicate your emotions and thoughts.”BELLEVUE, IA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "His words will captivate you as if you were there on that heart-rending day, and you'll experience the daily pain that lives within him." Amazon Customer Review
— James Frank
When a 21-year-old son committed suicide in 2017, the parents search for answers in Washington State. With having faith in God, James Frank believes his son is safe and has no pain. But with no answers as to why it happened, the event left the family with no peace and closure. The father questioned, coped, and moved on, on the "loss and triumph" after losing a child.
James started his January day with his normal routine but came to find out just after a series of knocks on their son's bedroom door that life had changed forever. There were emotional cries throughout the home as he and his wife searched and found their son. They sought answers from a friend, a preacher, and a doctor to help cope with bereavement suffering. After leaving their life in Washington and escaping the trauma they endured, they found a fresh start in a new state, in a new home, and were ready for a new beginning.
As some of us may know or have experienced through hindsight, "your eyes are the windows to your soul" that may clearly communicate your emotions and thoughts. Signs of struggle and depression can lead to suicidal thoughts. By bringing awareness to suicide prevention, this story teaches others to notice the signs and help those in need.
James now carries on his son's legacy by helping and giving to others as he believes his son would have done if he were still here today.
James Frank was born in 1970 in a small Ohio town. He moved to Washington state with his mother and sister when he was young. Growing up a Baptist, he carries unconditional love and respect for his family. In his mid-30's, he married the love of his life, who brought along a 10-year-old son. A short time later, they welcomed a daughter together.
James Frank
James Frank
+1 509-270-3847
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
My Name is Dad Video Book Trailer