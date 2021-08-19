Livestock Processing Grant Available

Minnesota livestock farmers and ranchers seeking to improve and invest in their livestock operation are encouraged to apply for the Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Meat, Poultry, Egg, and Milk Processing Grant program.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) anticipates awarding up to $750,000 using a competitive review process. The maximum equipment award is $150,000, and the minimum award is $1,000.

The intent of the program is to increase sales of Minnesota-raised livestock products by investing in equipment and physical improvements that support processing, capacity, market diversification, and market access for meat, poultry, eggs, and milk.

“We’ve seen how much meat processing demand and capacity can change in a short time,” Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen said. “This new grant can help processors become more agile and resistant to disruptions in the processing supply chains.”

Applicants must:

Be engaged with livestock slaughter or processing, including meat, poultry, egg, and milk.

Be an individual (including farmers), business, agricultural cooperative, or a local unit of government (including Tribal governments).

Currently reside in Minnesota or be authorized to conduct business in Minnesota.

Grantees are responsible for at least 50% of the total cost for the first $25,000 and 75% of the total cost for every dollar after as a cash match. Funding for the AGRI Meat, Poultry, Egg, and Milk Processing Grant will be awarded in one round.

Grant applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.

If a grant application is not selected during the AGRI Meat, Poultry, Egg, and Milk Processing Grant, it will be considered for the AGRI Value-Added Grant that is expected to open in January 2022.

Proposals must be submitted through our online application system.

For more information, visit the AGRI Meat, Poultry, Egg, and Milk Processing Grant webpage.

