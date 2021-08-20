A new company, 4th Quarter Living, will provide resources to empower and educate Baby Boomer caregivers
Everyday, 10,000 Americans turn 65. They may soon become caregivers or may even need caring for. Either way 4QL aims to become their ideal resource portal.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terri Liggins and her team will soon launch 4th Quarter Living (4QL) to support caregivers as they provide direct care to the elderly and health challenged loved ones. 4QL is on a mission to educate and empower female Baby Boomer caregivers, and others, by providing 24/7 access to products and customized services to help them thrive while they're alive and leave a legacy, not a load, when time to go. 4QL will serve as a mobile app and web directory providing necessary resources to caregivers and others. These products and services include health & wellness, asset protection, estate planning, final expenses, final wishes, wills, trusts, Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) orders, decluttering and more.
Liggins is the brainchild behind 4QL. After moving back to her hometown to help care for her elderly parents, she realized there was a lack of quick access to resources in one’s own region to make caregiving less challenging for her and fellow Baby Boomers. Her friends who had already been caring for their elderly parents for years often voiced this same type of frustration. These experiences led her to conceptualize 4QL, which would serve as a directory to guide and empower those in need.
4QL caters to the Silent Generation or Baby Boomers to help them become adept with the right level of knowledge and support they'll need as they enjoy their golden years. This includes learning how to approach financial planning, retirement income, health & wellness, and more. "Everyday, 10,000 Americans turn 65. They may soon become caregivers or may even need caring for. Either way 4QL aims to become their ideal resource portal."
4QL will target black females who make up a large percentage of caregivers in the US and often lack the requisite knowledge and support for this unpaid labor of love. However, 4QL will also be of great use to just about anyone across the US. In May of this year, Liggins pitched her idea to a financing entity, Venture Capital, who gave
her the green light, and are currently helping to develop the 4QL mobile app. The company is currently seeking funding to help with the launch and marketing of its
directory. To donate or learn more, visit https://ifundwomen.com/projects/4th-quarter-living
