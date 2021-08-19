VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Encourages Parental Controls as Students Return to School

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “As a parent, I worry about the amount of time children spend online and with whom they might be communicating. With kids back in school, we want to make sure they stay safe—especially with parents not around to monitor online activity. Parental controls are a great way to enhance a child’s online safety and can be easily activated using your mobile phone.”

Parental controls can be extremely useful tools for those looking to protect children online. Tips to safeguard children’s online activity include: