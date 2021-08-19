CDO POWERCIRLE GIVES FREE EDUCATION TO 300-MILLION+ VIA ERG POWERTALK PODCAST

The CDO PowerCircle, an association of highly respected corporate leaders, removes a huge barrier to diversity, equity, and inclusion progress.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CDO PowerCircle, based out of New York City, announces that the ERG PowerTalk podcast is now available to over 300+ million listeners around the globe. The podcast, which first aired in 2019, is just three years old; and it has already won a 2021 WELP award and reached subscribers in five English-speaking countries. The podcast is a free educational, inspirational, and leadership development program for Office of Diversity team members, resource group leaders, and executive sponsors. According to Andres Gonzalez, VP and CDO at Froedtert Health, this free program presents “practical approaches with insights and proven next level practices . . . that help resource group leaders to acquire critical strategic thinking skills.”

On average, organizations pay between $1,000 to $1,200 for their budding resource group and other diversity, equity, and inclusion leaders to attend summits and conferences. In addition to that, firms generally pay about another $700 in airfare and lodging expenses per attendee for a 2-to-3-day event. In the past, only a lucky few of a companies’ diversity, equity, and inclusion leaders would get the dollars they needed to attend one of these events and hear inspiring thought leaders and learn from top experts. That has been an enormous barrier to the rapid mass development of diversity, equity, and inclusion leadership. But, with the ERG PowerTalk podcast, that barrier is completely removed. Now anyone, anywhere, on any Internet-connected device can hear, be inspired by, and learn from leaders and experts around the world for free.

Access to this powerful, world-changing tool would not be possible without the thought-leadership and support of the CDO PowerCircle. The CDO PowerCircle is an association of diversity, equity, and inclusion leaders from highly respected companies on the leading edge of DEI that collectively generate close to three-quarters of a trillion US dollars in revenue with close to one million employees. They include:

Boehringer Ingelheim -https://www.boehringer-ingelheim.us/our-culture/diversity-inclusion

CVS Health - https://cvshealth.com/about-cvs-health/diversity

Daimler Trucks North America - https://daimler-trucksnorthamerica.com/careers/vision-and-values/diversity-equity-inclusion/

Dollar General - https://careers.dollargeneral.com/diversity-inclusion/

Froedtert Health - https://www.froedtert.com/about/diversity

Hiscox - https://www.hiscoxgroup.com/diversity-and-inclusion

Johnson Controls - https://www.johnsoncontrols.com/about-us/diversity-and-inclusion

MassMutual - https://www.massmutual.com/about-us/diversity-and-inclusion

McCormick - https://www.mccormickcorporation.com/en/news-center/blog/articles/2018/07/27/14/55/celebrating-diversity-and-strengthening-our-culture-of-inclusion

Oshkosh - https://www.oshkoshcorp.com/en/story/diversity

PeaceHealth - https://careers.peacehealth.org/pages/diversity-inclusion-and-cultural-humility

Pitney Bowes - https://www.pitneybowes.com/nz/our-company/corporate-responsibility/diversity-and-inclusion.html

SONY Pictures Entertainment - https://www.sony.com/en/SonyInfo/diversity/program/

The Federal Reserve - https://www.federalreserve.gov/aboutthefed/diversityinclusion.htm

Each of these member organizations has a long history advocating for diversity, equity, and inclusion in their workplace. They are without question firms that are recognized as “employers of choice” for women, people of color, and all other dimensions of diversity. Many of them proudly hold top ratings and rankings from recognized institutions. However, through their membership in the CDO PowerCircle and their support of the association’s free education via the ERG PowerTalk podcast, they go beyond the reasons they received those accolades. They are investing in the development of diverse leaders at every level around the world. They are increasing the pool of diverse talent ready to take on more significant challenges and helping transform the world. And, even as they do this, they individually recognize the need to continue to strive to make progress in their corporate journey towards becoming more diverse, equitable, and inclusive.

To learn more about the diversity programs of any member company, cut and paste the link next to their names in the list above onto your browser. To access the ERG PowerTalk podcast on your favorite channel and enjoy hundreds of thousands of dollars of free education and inspiration courtesy of the CDO PowerCircle, just cut and paste this link onto your browser - https://linktr.ee/Joesan58