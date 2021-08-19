New opinions: Aug. 19

Dubois v. State 2021 ND 153 Docket No.: 20210019 Filing Date: 8/19/2021 Case Type: POST-CONVICTION RELIEF Author: Crothers, Daniel John

Highlight: Counsel’s failure to raise a novel or groundbreaking legal claim does not constitute ineffective assistance of counsel.

A district court is the best credibility evaluator in cases of conflicting testimony, and we will not second-guess the district court’s credibility determinations.

The procedures in Rule 11, N.D.R.Crim.P., does not apply to admissions on probation revocation.

Section 12.1-32-07(6), N.D.C.C., unambiguously restrains a district court’s authority in probation revocation cases to imposition of the sentence initially imposed but suspended.

State v. Gefroh, 458 N.W.2d 479, 483-84 (N.D. 1990) and State v. Lindgren, 483 N.W.2d 777, 779 (N.D. 1992) are overruled.