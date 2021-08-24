Submit Release
News Search

There were 572 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,577 in the last 365 days.

Idera, Inc. Acquires UltraEdit

Idera Adding Pioneer in Text Editing Products to Growing Developer Tools Business

UltraEdit’s incredible developer reach and product features make it an exciting addition to Idera’s Developer Tools brands.”
— Atanas Popov
HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Idera, Inc. (“Idera”), parent company of global B2B software productivity brands, today announced the acquisition of IDM Computer Solutions, Inc., publisher of UltraEdit, the award-winning suite of text editing tools. UltraEdit will join Idera’s Developer Tools business unit, which includes Embarcadero, LANSA, Sencha, Whole Tomato, Froala, FusionCharts, and apilayer.

UltraEdit is a pioneer in text editing software and has over 4 million global users. UltraEdit provides a comprehensive suite of products, including UltraEdit, UEStudio, UltraCompare, UltraFinder and UltraFTP. UltraEdit’s products serve customers ranging from individual programmers and startups to large enterprises and corporations, including BMW, Capital One, CVS Pharmacy, Intel, Progressive, Samsung, and many others.

UltraEdit emphasizes configurability and easy-to-use products that seamlessly work on Windows, Mac and LINUX. The many hundreds of product features across UltraEdit’s suite of tools enable diverse users to increase productivity and simplify daily tasks. UltraEdit aspires to provide high quality products that combine innovation and high performance with value pricing and dependable support. UltraEdit further appeals to teams requiring high security capability.

“UltraEdit’s incredible developer reach and product features make it an exciting addition to Idera’s Developer Tools brands. The Company’s commitment to quality and affordability aligns with Idera’s commitment to strong performance,” said Atanas Popov, General Manager of Idera’s Developer Tools Business. “UltraEdit expands our portfolio of best-in-class developer-centric products. We look forward to growing the business together.”

"We are very excited to share that Idera acquired UltraEdit and our solution-based suite of tools. There is no better company to bring the UltraEdit brand forward into a new stage of growth,” said Ian Mead and Richard Knott, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of IDM Computer Solutions. “Like IDM, Idera understands the sophisticated user community we serve and commits to taking UltraEdit to the next level of success while delivering amazing support. These synergies are the hallmark of the UltraEdit brand, and the user community will see an immediate and positive business impact with the resources and robust experience Idera brings to the table."

To learn more about IDM Computer Solutions, Inc. and UltraEdit, visit https://www.ultraedit.com/. To learn more about Idera Developer Tools solutions, visit https://www.ideracorp.com/developertools.

About Idera, Inc.

Idera, Inc. delivers B2B software productivity tools that enable technical users to do more with less, faster. Idera, Inc. brands span three divisions—Database Tools, Developer Tools, and DevOps Tools—with products evangelized by millions of community members and more than 50,000 customers worldwide, including some of the world's largest health care, financial services, retail and technology companies. To learn more, visit: https://www.ideracorp.com/.

Jonathan Nunez
Idera, Inc.
jon.nunez@idera.com

You just read:

Idera, Inc. Acquires UltraEdit

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.