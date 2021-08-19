AirV Labs launches a new VR educational program
Rapid curriculum creation for distant learning in post COVID world, avoid Zoom fatigue by immersing learners into interactive, realistic virtual environment
Virtual reality offers students the ability to feel like they are inside the 3D program and control what they see. Students learn from multiple sources and bring objects to life, virtually”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the pandemic, students across the country were left out of critical educational experiences due to school closures. Experiential learning such as field trips, laboratory lessons, and vocational and technical education — important for reinforcing knowledge — suffered the most. To fill the gap during this critical time, AirV Labs, a leading virtual reality technology company, leveraged its groundbreaking mixed reality software program to launch VR-powered K-12 lesson plans that combine 360 degree videos with didactic content for an immersive, real-world learning experience.
— Mary Reynolds, Education Group CIO
“In collaboration with several school districts throughout Illinois, we developed a range of mixed reality-based lessons on our patent-pending AirVu Collab™ platform” said Faisal Yazadi, CEO of AirV Labs. “For example, we’ve trained students on automobile skills, physics and chemistry lab safety measures. One lesson in particular [VR Soils Curriculum] takes students on a virtual journey to an agricultural field to teach soil types.”
The AirVu platform scales from advanced VR head-mounted gear to computer displays to mobile phones, making access to VR much more affordable and widely available. Some lessons are now available for any school in Illinois to download through the Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology STEAM website.
“Virtual reality offers students the ability to feel like they are inside the 3D program and control what they see,” said Mary Reynolds, Education Group CIO at the Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology. “This technology allows students to learn from multiple sources through one platform and brings objects to life virtually,” said Reynolds.
At the 2021 Illinois State Fair in Springfield, AirV Labs is demonstrating its compelling technologies in the Tech Prairie STEAM Expo located within the Orr Building. Here, AirV Labs has formally launched VR Collaborator Club™, a subscription-based membership program that enables school districts to develop customized content and share it with other schools in the network. Schools may be eligible for ESSER funding to develop VR content, purchase VR devices, and outfit laboratories to help students with special needs. For those interested in a live demonstration or discussing specific educational goals with the software engineering team, please visit our booth or visit our website to contact us.
“I am excited about the potential of using virtual reality to prepare students for the future by creating new environments in the digital world that provide students and teachers with lifelike virtual 3D spaces where they can collaborate, build, and learn” said Joseph Fatheree, Illinois Teacher of the Year 2007. “The ability to work with the team at AirV labs this past year to create a virtual shop that career and technical education students could use during remote learning was a giant step in that direction”, added Fatheree.
About AirV Labs
AirV Labs is a global leader in rapid creation of mixed reality content for advanced human centered applications. The founders have over 45 years of experience in developing virtual reality based solutions including 360 degree video capture overlaid with rich interactive media. AirV Labs has quickly built a brand portfolio across the industry including Healthcare, Education and Industrial applications. The company licenses proprietary VR technology developed at the University of Illinois. The product offerings include patent pending AirVu™ platform among others.
AirV Labs operates globally with its Corporate Office headquartered in San Jose, CA, the capital of Silicon Valley, R&D office at the Enterprise Works in the University of Illinois campus in Champaign, IL with Offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and global development center based in Jaipur, India.
