VT Community Broadband Board Meeting 8/26/21

The next meeting of the Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB) will be held on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 9:00 am. The meeting will be held in the Dill Room at the Agency of Transportation, 178 Airport Rd, Berlin, VT. Here is a Google Drop pin link - https://goo.gl/maps/9DxjCQVbDDoKsBKe7.

Due to the uptick in cases of COVID-19, the public is encouraged if possible to attend the meeting online. If you attend in person, masks are requested.

The VCBB was established by Act 71 (2021)—An act relating to accelerated community broadband deployment—to coordinate, facilitate, support, and accelerate the development and implementation of universal community broadband solutions.

The board will develop policies and programs to accelerate community efforts that advance the State’s goal of achieving universal access to reliable, high-quality, affordable, fixed broadband achieving speeds of at least 100 Mbps symmetrical.

For more information about the meeting, including how to participate online and the agenda. Please visit the temporary VCBB web page.

