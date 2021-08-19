Free 2-day Online Event for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and GP users
Columbus U.S. is hosting a free 2-day virtual event ‘Let’s Learn Live’- covering everything users need to know about Microsoft Dynamics GP & Business Central.
I needed this session as an internal auditor performing process audits, and it has been extremely informative”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA , UNITED STATES , August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recently announced online event will take place over two days on August 24th and 25th, 2021 centered around the full suite of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and GP and its applications. Participants will gain a thorough understanding of how Microsoft solutions can be tailored to their business. This is a fantastic opportunity for existing users to learn how to optimally utilize their solutions, as well as interested organizations looking to implement solutions or migrate to a newer one.
— Last year's attendee
Every year, Columbus U.S. hosts client events in person, which since last year have been transformed into an online version. Register for two days of learning: Microsoft Dynamics GP on August 24th and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central on August 25th. The agenda will feature industry experts who will discuss a variety of topics and business solutions that will help Microsoft solutions be more user-friendly.
Let's Learn Live is one of many events hosted by Columbus US, including on-demand webinars covering a variety of digital solutions, and has already surpassed double the number of last year's registrations. Participants will learn about the various routes to the cloud this year, the most recent software updates and a few insider tips for getting the most out of their data. Register for a "day pass" and attend sessions as you please during the day. The event is free, and the webinar recordings can be accessed at any time.
The following are some of the comments from last year's attendees.
"It was extremely beneficial. The Navigation Lists and Export Solutions were particularly useful."
"As usual, a fantastic workshop."
"Excellent presentation that covered all of the important points."
"I needed this session as an internal auditor performing process audits, and it has been extremely informative."
To register for this event, please visit
For any additional information get in touch
About Columbus
Columbus assists forward-thinking businesses in digitally transforming, maximizing, and future-proofing their operations. Columbus is a global I.T. service and consulting firm with over 2,000 employees who serve customers worldwide. With industry knowledge, extensive technical expertise, and customer insight, we help businesses thrive far into the future.
www.columbusglobal.com
Patric Timmermans
Columbus
patric.timmermans@columbusglobal.com