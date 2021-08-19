Two Exciting Beyond BOW Workshops to Be Offered on September 25

CONTACT: Laura Ryder: (603) 271-0458 Lisa Collins: (603) 271-3214 August 19, 2021

Spaces are limited, register today.

Concord, NH – Women who are interested in trying hunting or learning to fish from a kayak can sign up for two different Beyond Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) workshops being held on September 25; Introduction to Deer Hunting and Kayak Fishing. Registration for both exciting experiences opens August 19, and with limited spaces in each, these classes are sure to fill quickly.

Introduction to Deer Hunting: Intended for women who are new to deer hunting and interested in a safe and ethical start, this day-long workshop is taught by Fish and Game Hunter Education instructors and will be open to twelve participants. The class will cover the seasonal habits of deer, various hunting techniques, how to identify sign, choices of firearms and equipment, recovering your game, and clothing. This workshop does not include an actual shooting experience. The class will take place at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Owl Brook Hunter Education Center in Holderness, NH.

Kayak Fishing on Squam Lake: This program is geared toward participants with prior kayaking experience and designed to introduce attendees to angling from a kayak while having a fun and safe experience. Ten participants will join BOW and Let’s Go Fishing instructors for a day on Squam Lake. This two-part program will feature an indoor classroom session and presentation prior to getting out on the water. Topics will include rigging a kayak for fishing, techniques such as casting and using various lures baits, fishing equipment and tackle, safety, and reading the water. Participants are not required to have a fishing license during the program, however attendees will need to bring their own kayak. Fishing rods and reels will be supplied, or people can bring their own equipment. The event will be held at the Squam Lakes Association Headquarters in Holderness, NH.

Participants must be 18 years of age or older. Application forms and brochures will be published at www.nhbow.com once registration opens for these classes. The fee for each workshop is $80, due upon registration.

Beyond BOW workshops are in-depth sessions designed to expand on the offerings of the traditional Becoming an Outdoors Woman fall and winter programs, helping women gain the skills needed to participate in outdoor activities on their own.

The New Hampshire Becoming an Outdoors Woman program is co-sponsored by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (www.wildnh.com) and the New Hampshire Wildlife Federation (www.nhwf.org).