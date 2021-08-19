Tennis World Pays Tribute to Arthur Ashe
On the eve of 2021 U.S. Open, the gateway to USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center will served as center court in honor of Arthur Ashe.
Arthur Ashe love tennis but held higher standards for education.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Queens based H.R. 1242 Resilience Project is humbled to bring attention to one of America's most treasured athletes. Arthur Ashe tennis skills had propelled him to the upper echelons in tennis.
Ashe rose from segregation and racial roadblocks to become the first African American male to win the US Open (1968), Australian Open (1970), and Wimbledon (1975). He left a wake of humanity and social activism when AIDS took his life in 1993.
New York State Senator Toby Ann Stavisky (Flushing-16) is aiding H.R. 1242 Resilience Project to mount a panel of four murals under a bridge utilized by Metropolitan Transportation Authority's Long Island Railroad that passes Flushing Meadows Corona Park honoring Arthur Ashe, 50 ft. from the sidewalk commemoration.
Toby Ann Stavisky, is the first woman from Queens County elected to the State Senate and the first woman to chair the Senate Committee on Higher Education.
She is a native New Yorker who was born and raised on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. She graduated from the Bronx High School of Science and Syracuse University, which she attended on an academic scholarship. The Senator completed graduate school at Hunter and Queens Colleges.
After working in the actuarial department of a major insurance company, Mrs. Stavisky taught Social Studies in the New York City high schools. She has been involved in the community with improving our schools, programs for older adults, social justice, opportunities for New Americans and assisting small business.
H.R. 1242 Resilience Project was launched in commemoration of the 400 years of African American History on August 19, 2019, and their inaugural event was held in partnership with Eric Adams, Brooklyn Borough President and current Democratic candidate for the Mayor of New York City, under the theme, 400 Years: Resilience, Faith, Healing, and Partnership on Pebble Beach at Brooklyn Bridge Park.
Don Victor Mooney, a Kew Gardens Hills resident, is President of H.R. 1242 Resilience Project. He's also the first African American to row across any ocean. On his fourth attempt, departing from Canary Islands in February 2014, he rowed back to New York's Brooklyn Bridge in memory of his brother that died of AIDS and to encourage voluntary HIV testing. Mooney now buries a second brother in California who lived with HIV for some time tomorrow.
During U.S. Open, August 30, 2021 – September 12, 2021, H.R. 1242 Resilience Project is asking manufacturers and retailers to donate tennis bags, balls, rackets, and school supplies that can be distributed to children in New York City, across the nation and worldwide. Arthur Ashe love tennis but held higher standards for education. The Arthur Ashe Monument, a bronze sculpture by Paul DiPasquale installed along Richmond, Virginia's Monument Avenue keeps that legacy alive for future generations.
The tribute to Arthur Ashe at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, coincides with National Faith HIV/AIDS Day. The observance is intended to engage faith communities to work together for HIV/AIDS education, prevention, treatment, care, and support, and to reduce and eliminate stigma and discrimination.
