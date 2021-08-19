Bento Engine, Inc. Announces Formation of Advisory Council of FinTech and Wealth Management Industry Leaders

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bento Engine, a FinTech company at the intersection of technology and wealth management advice, today announced the formation of the Bento Advisory Council consisting of eight FinTech and Wealth Management industry leaders. These eight experts will leverage their diverse skills and expertise to provide guidance and direction to Bento’s executive team through its evolution and growth.

The Bento Advisory Council Members include:

Alex Chalekian, Founder and CEO, Lake Avenue Financial

Shannon Eusey, CEO and Founder, Beacon Pointe Advisors

Rodrigo Franco, CEO, Flexcode Software

Matthias Kuhlmey, Chief Development Officer, Hightower Advisors

Jen Goldman, Business Transformer, Jennifer Goldman Consulting

Greg Soueid, Senior Wealth Management Operations Executive

John Sweeney, Managing Partner, Momentum Capital Partners

Kelly Waltrich, Co-Founder Intentional.y

“We are thrilled to welcome this group of talented, experienced leaders to advise and support us in achieving our mission of bringing better advice beyond investing to more families across the wealth spectrum,” said Philipp Hecker, CEO of Bento Engine. “Their combined expertise in key areas such as RIA leadership, marketing, business transformation and technology will play a valuable role in guiding strategic decisions and broadening our relationships in the Wealth Management industry.” Greg Quental, Bento’s President added, “We are confident that our Advisory Council will give rise to new and exciting opportunities and further strengthen Bento’s commitment to supporting Financial Advisors as they serve their clients and grow their business”.

Bento’s executive team includes: Philipp Hecker (CEO), Greg Quental (President and Chief Client Officer), Gavin Hay (CTO), Diego Galan (COO) and Jeff Wald (Executive Chairman).

About Bento Engine, Inc.

Bento Engine is a B2B SaaS company focused on the intersection of wealth management advice and technology. Bento empowers Financial Advisors to drive proactive and meaningful client engagement by systematically identifying upcoming advice opportunities and providing impactful content and communications tools. Bento combines a powerful Advice Engine, a Proprietary Content Library and Timing Expertise to help make Financial Advisors more effective and efficient. We combine Bento with our client’s existing technology to speed adoption and results.

For more information please visit www.bentoengine.com.