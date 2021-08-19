Clean Beauty Powerhouse, Shedavi Achieves Elite Ranking on The 2021 Inc. 5000 List
Vegan Hair Care Brand, Shedavi Named One Of The Fastest-Growing Private Companies in AmericaATLANTA, GA, USA, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Beauty Powerhouse, Shedavi, received a #4869 nationwide ranking on the 2021 Inc 5000 List of the fastest-growing private companies in America with a growth rate of over 250%. This is the first year Shedavi has been recognized on the prestigious list.
“It’s such an honor to be recognized by Inc. 5000 for the accomplishments that myself and our deserving team have made regarding Shedavi’s accelerated growth,” said Elizabeth. “I have been a reader of Inc. and I have admired those who were featured over the years. It’s a beautiful thing to be recognized amongst these business leaders!”
Elizabeth Davis sought to carve out a new approach to length retention, healthy hair and growth. Through her studies of ayurvedic and vegan haircare rituals, she discovered custom blends that delivered real results for healthier hair, skin and nails. She wanted to rely on the benefits of pure ingredients, quality formulations and science to curate a brand that women and men alike could trust to deliver results without the harsh chemicals commonly found in other formulas. Her passion for growing healthy hair combined with her holistic lifestyle choices and research skills, allowed Davis to create Shedavi on the principle and lifestyle mantra, "giving life and longevity to your hair, skin, nails, and body!".
“When I started Shedavi, I simply wanted to offer a brand that was clean for myself, my family, my friends, and women around the world,” said Elizabeth. “I had dreams of Shedavi being a flourishing brand. The dedication and the attention to Shedavi has propelled the brand on a path of innovation and success.”
Shedavi continues to grow exponentially as the team focuses on providing best in class clean beauty solutions for their loyal customers.
ABOUT SHEDAVI
Since creation in 2016, Shedavi™ has taken the industry by storm. Nationally cherished and globally celebrated, Shedavi™ is the premier haircare, beauty and wellness brand for those who appreciate a holistic approach to everyday self-care rituals.
After years of research and experience with natural remedies for beauty, our founder, Elizabeth Davis, chose to infuse the power of Ayurvedic healing into the DNA of our products. We don’t “just” sell products. We focus on helping our customers create a wellness lifestyle that inspires simplicity, consistency and transformation from the inside out.
Our products are all-natural, handmade, and ethically sustainable with a focus on hair, skin and nail health. Not only do we service our clientele by providing superior products, we also offer free wellness education through our online store and online VIP customer community, The SheHive on Facebook.
To date, Shedavi™ and Elizabeth have both received notable press mentions from well-known publications, including Forbes, CNBC, MadameNior, Black Enterprise and The Oprah Magazine.
