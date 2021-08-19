New partnership between Talkdesk and Paytia announced
Paytia, the secure phone-payments company, today announced its partnership with Talkdesk, for taking secure payments by phone.
Winners in the service wars are those companies that not only offer convenience but are trusted. Paytia and Talkdesk gives them the ability to deliver on that.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paytia, the secure phone-payments company, today announced its partnership with Talkdesk, the global customer experience leader for customer-obsessed companies. Paytia’s Secure Virtual Terminal will now be available in the Talkdesk AppConnect Marketplace, offering businesses of any size a better way to take payments securely during calls. The partnership will further boost customer confidence in the safety of telephone payment systems.
— Curtis Nash
● The integration of Talkdesk and Paytia augments the ability for businesses to securely process card payments during customer calls
● Companies using Talkdesk now have more choices in how they protect customers from card fraud and their business from the high costs and risks of non-compliance with payment-card industry data-security standards (PCI DSS)
● The combination of Talkdesk CX Cloud™ with Paytia’s Secure Virtual Terminal provides an enterprise-scale solution without the costs and complexity of existing phone-payment solutions
Curtis Nash, CEO of Paytia, said “Winners in the service wars are those companies that not only offer convenience but are trusted. For those that engage with customers by phone, Paytia and Talkdesk gives them the ability to deliver on that.”
By leveraging Paytia’s Secure Virtual Terminal with their Talkdesk cloud contact-center solution, businesses can prevent card misuse and give customers confidence in the safety of parting with personal data, by no longer having to read out their card details. Secure Virtual Terminal supports multiple payment types, currencies and all leading payment
gateways, and is a certified solution under the payment-card industry data security standards. (PCI DSS Level 1)
Paytia’s inherent flexibility enables it to scale from a single to multi-thousand agent deployments. Its novel approach to protecting card information during the call removes the need for agent training and ensures the highest levels of customer data protection.
Crucially, human contact between seller and buyer is maintained throughout the transaction. This enables better customer experiences, as well as more opportunities to close deals, upsell additional products or services, or answer additional questions that could win or lose the order.
“With the addition of Paytia to Talkdesk AppConnect, businesses have more options for quickly and easily integrating best-in-class payment security technology into their contact center solution to further enhance the experiences they provide their customers and leverage those experiences to create a competitive advantage,” said Robert Gavin, vice
president of alliances and technology partners, Talkdesk.
The problem:
● Global losses from payment fraud tripled from $9.84bn in 2011 to $32.39bn in 2020 and looks set to reach $40.62bn by 2027 (ref: Merchant Savvy https://www.merchantsavvy.co.uk/payment-fraud-statistics/)
● 90% of businesses taking payments over the phone still insist on customers speaking their card details aloud to agents which is non-compliant with payment- card industry data security standards (PCI DSS) and leaves them exposed to fines.
● Other technology-based solutions are cumbersome and invariably costly to deploy
The solution:
The Paytia Secure Virtual Terminal on Talkdesk App Connect brings together two companies with a similar ambition: to provide innovative enterprise capabilities that scale with consumer simplicity.
● Paytia removes the need for consumers to share their card data details with the seller to make a payment
● Paytia not only prevents customer agents from hearing the information but ‘descopes’ the sellers from PCI DSS, removing all the risks and problems of compliance.
● Paytia protects card data without compromising the caller experience.
● Paytia’s cloud payments platform enables communication providers like Talkdesk to offer phone-payments capability as a simple add-on to their existing enterprise solutions.
Curtis Nash summarizes the key point:
“Converting a phone conversation with a customer into a sale is the ultimate measure of customer success.”
About Paytia
Paytia is a PCI-DSS Level 1-certified, payments-technology company specializing in enabling secure telephone-based payments.
Our mission is to create a world where consumers can pay over the phone without fear of card theft or fraud — and can do so effortlessly. How? By providing businesses of any size, secure card-capture and payment-authorization solutions that are effortless to set up, simple to use, and affordable.
Visit paytia.com to find out more or contact pr@paytia.com.
Sidney Reeves
Paytia
sidney.reeves@paytia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Secure Virtual Terminal inbound demonstration