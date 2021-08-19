Operating Room Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Operating Room Equipment Market 2021-2030

Operating Room Equipment Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Operating Room Equipment Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications And Growth’ published by The Business Research Company, the operating room equipment market is expected to grow from $7.9 billion in 2019 to $10.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.8%. The growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the surge in demand for hospitals supplies including personal protective equipment, surgical supplies, sterilization equipment, disinfectants and hospital beds, among others. With the increasing number of cases, hospitals are flooded with COVID-19 positive patients. In order to meet demand and address the supply shortage concerns, most of the hospitals have also suspended the non-urgent medical procedures. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 and reach $11.7 billion in 2023. The operating room (OR) equipment market is driven globally by the increase in ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) across the world.

The operating room equipment market consists of sales of operating room equipment and related services. Operating room equipment is used during surgery and includes surgical beds, operating tables, operating table accessories, operating room lights, operating room integration systems and equipment management systems.

Trends In The Global Operating Room Equipment Market

The hybrid operating room is a new trend being observed in the global operating room market. A hybrid operating room is an alternative to conventional operating room equipped with advanced medical imaging systems and devices which support high quality interventional imaging and minimally invasive surgeries. It has complex environment in which numerous surgeons, nurses, anesthesiologists, and technicians work together. Hybrid operating rooms in healthcare facilities has increased globally. Since they offer a sterile operating room environment, surgeons can perform surgeries with ease. The ability of these operating rooms to reduce the total healthcare expenditure, enhance patient safety, and minimize the time taken to perform surgeries will lead to its increased popularity in the fields of neurosurgery, cardiology, and orthopedics.

Global Operating Room Equipment Market Segments:

The global operating room equipment market is further segmented based on type, end users and geography.

By Type: Anesthesia Devices, Endoscopes, Operating room Lights, Operating Tables, Electrosurgical Devices, Surgical Imaging Devices, Patient Monitors.

By End Users: Hospitals, Outpatient Facilities, Ambulatory Surgery Centers.

By Geography: The global operating room equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Operating Room Equipment Market Organizations Covered: Steris Plc, Stryker Corporation, Getinge AB, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Mizuho OSI, Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, General Electric Company, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Medtronic, plc, MAQUET Holding, Dr. Mach, Toshiba, NDS Surgical Imaging, Herbert Waldmann, Surgiris, ALVO Medical, NUVO Surgical, Herbert Waldmann, Amico, Smiths Medical.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

