Cost of U.S. Advanced Wound Care Market to Grow at $4.97 Billion, Primarily Driven by Chronic Wounds Segment [2020–2027]
The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.
US Advanced Wound Care Market by Product (Infection Management, Exudate Management, Active Wound Care, Therapy Devices), Application (Chronic Wounds and Acute Wounds), and By End User : 2020-2027”NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth in ageing population and rise in number of patients suffering from obesity, diabetes, and chronic conditions drive the growth of the U.S. Advanced Wound Care Market. However, high cost associated with advanced wound care products restrains the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements to treat the complex wounds is expected to provide new growth opportunities for the market players in the near future.
— Surabhi Pandey, Ravi Telugunta , Onkar Sumant
The U.S. advanced wound care market generated $3.35 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $4.96 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.
Covid-19 scenario:
• The spread of Covid-19 has caused major disruption in health care services, causing interuptions in the treatment for patients with wounds as doctors are being redeployed for treating Covid-19 patients due to which there will be a delay in patient treatment.
• The demand for advanced wound care is expected to surge during the Covid-19 pandemic as wound patients with multiple comorbidities are at an increased risk of infection from corona virus.
The report offers a detailed segmentation of the U.S. advanced wound care market based on product, application, and age group.
Based on product, the therapy devices segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the active wound care segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period.
Based on application, the chronic wounds segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. In addition, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.1% from 2020 to 2027.
Based on age group, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding for nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the community centers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.4% from 2020 to 2027.
Leading market players analyzed in the research include
• Adynxx, Inc.,
• 3M (Acelity Inc.),
• Coloplast A/S,
• B Braun Melsungen AG,
• Essity AB (BSN Medical GmbH),
• ConvaTec Group Plc,
• Investor AB (Mölnlycke Health Care AB),
• Integra Lifesciences (Derma sciences),
• Medline Industries, Inc., and Johnson & Johnson.
