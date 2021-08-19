Celebrity Dog Trainer Ryan Matthews Now Accepting International Clients for Private Dog Training

One of the nation's top celebrity dog trainers has expanded his services.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s an adage that says, “A well-trained dog is by far a happier dog.” That’s why representatives with Celebrity Dog Trainer and Combat Veteran Ryan Matthews is proud to announce today that he is now accepting international clients for private dog training.

“In efforts to bring World of Dog Training into more of a global brand, I've decided to offer the same high quality, deeply passionate and massively successful training to clients internationally,” said Matthews, founder, CEO, and spokesperson for World Of Dog Training. “I'm often approached by people asking for training outside of the Southern California area where I live, and it didn't sit right with me telling people I couldn't work with them.”

Matthews has successfully trained over 3,000 pet dogs, has written two dog training books, and has given two TEDx talks about dogs ("Overcoming PTSD Using Dog Training Techniques" and "Let’s Treat Each Other More Like Dogs").

Matthews has a short YouTube video available describing his experience and his expansion into accepting international clients for private dog training. His decision to start accepting international clients for private dog training could prove to have perfect timing. According to statistics, there are more than 900 million dogs around the globe and over 150 different dog breeds.

“I feel like it's an honor to work with clients of other cultural backgrounds, because at the end of the day, we are all still people,” said Matthews. “Dogs don't see culture, they view the world much differently than we do, that's why the same modern dog training techniques I use will work in any country.”

The idea of sharing the same training with other cultures, Matthews noted, feels like a dream come true.

“I discovered my love for travel and culture while being stationed in Mannheim, Germany, when I was 19 years old in the Army and then later in Seoul, South Korea, in 2003,” Matthews recalled, before adding, “The ideal client would be one that is ok with us using an interpreter if necessary, is willing to follow through, is super motivated to see positive change in their dog, and values high quality training.”

In addition to accepting international clients for private dog training, earlier this year, Matthews changed his mission from protecting world leaders to keeping the world safe with his upcoming COVID-19 detection dogs program.

"I'm leveraging the same skills I learned to train elite Army dogs," Matthews said. He graduated from Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX, in 2002, becoming a certified Military Working Dog Handler.

Matthews, also a former combat K-9 handler - an alumnus of the Wounded Warrior Project and a volunteer for the Youth Motivational Speaker Taskforce and The Mission Continues, explained that anyone interested in his services can schedule a call today (https://bookme.name/ryanmatthews).

For more information about Ryan Matthews, please visit http://ryanmatthews.com/ and https://www.worldofdogtraining.com/about-us/.

###

About World Of Dog Training

World Of Dog Training is a heart-centered, results-driven company focused on ensuring you and your dog walk away without being tied to a leash! We want to see you wagging your tail with excitement, confident in your ability to understand your pup so you can effectively communicate and enjoy each other to the fullest. No more chasing Fido out of the house after he’s peed on the carpet… again! It’s time to teach your “good boy” how to be GREAT, something we’ve mastered at WODT – and something that you can master too!

Contact Details:

401 20th Street,

Suite A

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

United States