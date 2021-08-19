Global Military Helicopters Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Military Helicopters Market 2021-2030

Military Helicopters Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

Military Helicopters Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Military Helicopters Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the military helicopters market is expected to grow from $50.75 billion in 2020 to $52.27 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $67.5 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.6%. Increasing military expenditure contributed to the growth of the military helicopters market growth.

The military helicopter market consists of sales of military aircraft by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce military helicopters. A military aircraft is specifically built or converted for military missions such as transport of troops, combat search, and rescue (CSAR), medical evacuation (MEDEVAC), airborne command post, or armed with weapons for attacking ground targets. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Trends In The Global Military Helicopters Market

Technological advancements in the helicopter manufacturing process are shaping the military helicopters market. The global helicopter industry is undergoing a substantial transformation in recent years. Significant technological advancements including extensive use of additive manufacturing, computation structural dynamics modelling, advanced condition-based maintenance (CBM), fly by wire controls, health and usage monitoring systems (HUMS), and advanced turbine engine programs are promising big leap in the rotorcraft capabilities. For instance, in July 2019, Russian Helicopters Holding Company announced that the company is planning to re-engineer and manufacture about 30 helicopter parts using 3D printing technology.

Global Military Helicopters Market Segments:

The global military helicopters market is further segmented based on type, application, number of engines, component & system and geography.

By Type: Light Military Helicopter, Medium Military Helicopter, Heavy Military Helicopter

By Application: Utility Military Helicopter, Transport Military Helicopter, Attack/Assault Military Helicopter, Search and Rescue Military Helicopter, Multi-Role Military Helicopter, Reconnaissance and Observation Military Helicopter

By Number of Engine: Single, Twin Engine

By Component & System: Airframe, Main Rotor Systems, Anti-Torque systems, Electrical Systems, Hydraulic Systems, Avionics, Stability Augmentation Systems, Flight Control Systems, Undercarriages, Environmental Control Systems, Emergency Services, Special-purpose Systems, Engines

By Geography: The global military helicopters market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Military Helicopters Global Market Report 2021 provides military helicopters global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global military helicopters market, military helicopters global market share, military helicopters global market players, military helicopters global market segments and geographies, military helicopters global market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Military Helicopters Market Organizations Covered: Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation, Enstrom Helicopter Corporation, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Korea Aerospace Industries, Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin, NHIndustries, Russian Helicopters, Textron, Turkish Aerospace Industries, Kawasaki Aerospace Company.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

