Global Blood Cancer Drugs Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Blood Cancer Drugs Market 2021-2030

Blood Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Blood Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2021 - By Blood Cancer Type (Leukemia, Lymphoma, Myeloma), By Drugs (Rituaxan/Mabthera (Rituximab), Gleevac/Glivec (Imatinib), Revlimid (Lenalidomide), Velcade (Bortezomib), Tasigna (Nilotinib), Pomalyst (Pomalidomide), Vidaza (Azacitidine), Kyprolis (Carfilzomib), Adcetris (Brentuximab Vedotin), By Treatment Approaches (Key Findings, Chemotherapeutic, MAbs/Targeted Therapies, Immunotherapeutic), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the blood cancer drugs market is expected to grow from $20.66 billion in 2020 to $21.6 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $28.7 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.4%. The blood cancer drugs market is being driven by the growing death incidences and increasing prevalence of blood cancer cases across the globe.

The blood cancer drugs market consists of sales of drugs to treat all types of blood cancers. The blood cancer drugs market excludes biologics and includes establishments that produce drugs used in chemotherapy, surgery and radio therapies for treating leukaemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. The blood cancer drugs include Rituaxan/Mabthera (Rituximab), Gleevac/Glivec (Imatinib), Revlimid (Lenalidomide), Velcade (Bortezomib), Tasigna (Nilotinib), Pomalyst (Pomalidomide), Vidaza (Azacitidine), Kyprolis (Carfilzomib), Adcetris (Brentuximab Vedotin) and others.



Trends In The Global Blood Cancer Drugs Market

Companies in the blood cancer drugs market are increasingly investing in technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) to save time and reduce research and development costs. AI is the simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, especially computer systems, which has the potential to surpass human intelligence levels. This technology helps to analyze large sets of chemical and biological data to identify potential drug candidates with higher success rates and at a quicker pace when compared to human analysis. The technology also helps in speeding up the patient recruitment process by matching blood cancer patients with the most relevant clinical trials, thus lowering clinical trial costs. Major blood cancer drug manufacturers such as Roche, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson have already invested in AI technologies to reduce time taken and costs incurred for drug development. For instance, Johnson and Johnson entered into an agreement with BenevolentAI, a UK-based artificial intelligence company (start-up), to mine data for designing new blood cancer drugs.

Global Blood Cancer Drugs Market Segments:

The global blood cancer drugs market is further segmented based on blood cancer type, drugs, treatment approaches and geography.

By Blood Cancer Type: Leukemia, Lymphoma, Myeloma

By Drugs: MabThera / Rituxan (rituximab), Gleevec/Glivec (Imatinib), REVLIMID® (lenalidomide), VELCADE® (bortezomib), TASIGNA® (nilotinib), POMALYST® (pomalidomide), Vidaza (Azacitidine), KYPROLIS® (carfilzomib), ADCETRIS® (brentuximab vedotin), Others

By Treatment Approaches: Key Findings, Chemotherapeutic, MAbs/Targeted Therapies, Immunotherapeutic

By Geography: The global blood cancer drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Blood Cancer Drugs Market Organizations Covered: Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer AG, Celgene Corporation, Eli Lilly.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

