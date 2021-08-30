University Living Introduces Value-added Service Partners
University Living, a global student housing managed marketplace, teams up with services providers to go beyond accommodation.NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH , INDIA, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- University Living is a global student accommodation and housing company that helps students find a home during their time in university. With 1.5 million beds, University Living provides a safe space in the world’s top education hubs like the UK, Ireland, USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and the UAE. International and local students can contact our platform with their specific requirements like location, budget, accommodation type, and much more and compare and book from a wide range of properties. Our providers specialise in the PBSA market so students can avail themselves of a number of outstanding on-site facilities and rent offers that make student housing affordable.
Additionally, University Living also provides excellent value-added services to ease the student journey. We’re committed to making the transition of moving abroad for higher education a seamless one. For an enhanced and fulfilling experience, University Living delivers 10 value-added services, from room essentials and remittance provisions to guarantors and travel insurance. These services are designed keeping in mind the specific needs of students in university and are rendered in partnership with experts in their respective industries.
University Living is focused on helping students ease into their new city, and so they have partnered with PingLocker Airport Transfers and Brittania Airport Cars so that students enjoy a comfortable pick-up service when they land. These transfers can be booked on the University Living website as early as when the flight ticket is booked.
Their room essentials partners, Unikitout and Noah's Box, are the UK’s leading student kit suppliers and provide superior quality products at economical prices. It is a great option for foreign students who may not have the resources to carry essential items from their home country. Students can choose from a wide range of bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen kits that have the power to make students feel at home. They also have customisable kits so students only get the items they need. Kits are delivered straight to their rooms before or on the date of student’s arrival, depending on their preference. Unikitout and Noah are absolutely indispensable and reliable sources for first-time students.
University Living’s remittance service partner, Transfermate, makes transferring money and making international transactions a hassle-free process. With their transparent and easy-to-use interface, Transfermate allows students to make rent payments, manage tuition fees, and cover all personal and university-related expenses with just a couple of clicks. Transfermate boasts of competitive FX rates, quick transfers, and limited paperwork that make remittance for parents and students a straightforward and uncomplicated endeavour. In the unlikely event that you need additional help, Transfermate has award-winning customer service for monetary transaction solutions in 150 countries.
Most PBSA providers in the UK and Ireland require students to have a guarantor when applying for accommodation. Fortunately for them, University Living has partnered with Housing Hand, the UK’s largest and only award-winning guarantor service. Having a guarantor allows students to pay their rent in instalments and covers other outliers like deposits and damages. Housing Hand connects students to professional, verified guarantors and makes the tenancy process extremely efficient. University Living connects students to Housing Hand, who then assess their requirements and get in touch with a guarantor.
University Living has collaborated with service providers that are all exceptional in their fields. Together, we thrive on providing the best to students in higher education across the globe. The process is simple— prospective students approach us with their needs and we contact our service partners. Essentially, University Living bridges the gap between students and providers and is the one-stop-shop for all accommodation and university needs.
Saurabh Arora
University Living
s.arora@universityliving.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn