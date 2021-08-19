Precast Construction Market in Chile Expected to Reach $492.1 million by 2027
Chile Precast Construction Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Analysis, Latest Technology by 2027PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Precast construction includes casting of building members such as columns & beams, facades, girders, and others in controlled environments. These parts are further transported to the actual site and joined together either using bolted connections or grouting with concrete. Precast construction is often termed as prefabricated construction or off-site construction. It is bifurcated into two types namely, manufactured homes and modular construction. Modular construction includes assembly of various components of a building and transporting them separately to the project site for assembly.
The Chile precast construction market size is expected to reach $492.1 million in 2027 from $323.0 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, non-residential construction dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for 69.6% share of the Chile precast construction market.
Top Manufacturers:
Ecomundo,
Hormipret,
Pacadar SAU,
Prefabrik Yapı A.Ş,
Prefast SpA,
Ramaq Chile,
Tecno Fast,
Tensacon,
Tensocret,
Vollert Anlagenbau GmbH.
The Chile precast construction market is segmented on the basis of product, construction type, and end-user industry. Based on product type, the Chile precast construction market is fragmented into columns & beams, floors & roofs, walls, staircases, girders, paving slabs, and others. By construction type, the market is classified into modular and manufactured homes. According to end-user industry, the Chile precast construction market is categorized into residential and non-residential.
Chile Precast Construction Market Segments
By Product Type
• Columns & Beams
• Floors & roofs
• Walls
• Staircases
• Girders
• Paving slabs
• Others
By Construction Type
• Modular construction
• Manufactured homes
Key Findings Of The Study
• By product type, the columns & beams segment dominated the Chile precast construction market share in 2019.
• By end-user industry, the non-residential segment dominated the Chile precast construction market during 2019.
• Depending on construction industry, the modular construction segment garnered major share of the Chile precast construction market in 2019.
