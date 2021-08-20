Helping Enterprises Embrace Low Code No Code (LCNC) Platforms
Our Expertise with Low Code No Code(LCNC) & product mindset has given us clear understanding of Low Code No Code layers that cut across – Applications, Data and ML/AI”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global technology teams are struggling to keep up with the increasing demand for new applications and features. This has been further accelerated in the post-pandemic business environment with every enterprise is looking to digitally transform. While these applications needed the attention of professional application development teams, low-code no-code (LCNC) platforms have enabled business users to deploy new applications faster than ever before. The rise of LCNC platforms have changed how technology is shipped, but also led to the challenge of choosing the right platform and utilizing it in the most efficient manner, and to solve this industry-level challenge, iauro has created a dedicated team to help consult their global customers build and execute a custom LCNC strategy.
According to leading analyst reports, it is estimated that 75% of all applications will integrate LCNC platforms into their build approach. It simplifies the process, and akin to Lego blocks, any user can use visual interfaced to easily build applications and features without deep coding experience. “ These platforms offer much more than just speed. Enterprises need to be more productive, agile and collaborative than ever before, and these cloud-native platforms can help organizations truly digitally transform.,” said Anupam Kulkarni, CEO & Co-Founder, iauro Systems.
While many LCNC platforms exist, a strategic approach to choosing and embracing the right platform will be the focus of this new consulting offering by iauro. It will include analyzing and visualizing the product experience through design thinking principles to lead to the right-fit LCNC technology stack. The service will include advisory on workflow implementation, modernizations, data visualizing application, and the heterogeneous mix of development platforms best suited to the business logic enterprises are aiming to deliver.
The LCNC product mindset must cut across every layer, including application, data and ML/AI, and with iauro’s extensive product-engineering experience, the service will empower customers to draw from learnings and experiences across the 500+ digital products iauro has delivered since its inception. Enterprises can use LCNC development to build enterprise applications across web & mobile, analytics & reporting dashboards, workflow engines, and platform portals tailored for multiple user personas. The future of technology will be where every user, business and tech, will have the ability to ship new features, and iauro’s team looks to help forward-thinking organizations to embrace LCNC to continue to deliver exceptional user experience, faster than ever before.
