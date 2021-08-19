Submit Release
RUTLAND BARRACKS//DUI AND DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 21B403404                                                         

TROOPER: Nathaniel Nevison

STATION: Rutland                    

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: August 18, 2021 at 2057 hours

LOCATION: US RT 4 @ Wheelerville Road, Mendon VT

VIOLATION: DUI 

 

ACCUSED: Paul Williams

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 18 August, 2021, at approximately 2057 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on US RT 4 near the intersection of Wheelerville Road, in the Town of Mendon, for an observed motor vehicle violation. 

 

Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as, Paul Williams, age 41 of Montpelier, Vermont. During the traffic stop Williams showed signs of impairment and was subsequently screened for DUI. Williams was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing.  After processing Williams was released with a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date and time.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: 7 September, 2021 at 1000

 

