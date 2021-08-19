RUTLAND BARRACKS//DUI AND DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B403404
TROOPER: Nathaniel Nevison
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: August 18, 2021 at 2057 hours
LOCATION: US RT 4 @ Wheelerville Road, Mendon VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Paul Williams
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 18 August, 2021, at approximately 2057 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on US RT 4 near the intersection of Wheelerville Road, in the Town of Mendon, for an observed motor vehicle violation.
Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as, Paul Williams, age 41 of Montpelier, Vermont. During the traffic stop Williams showed signs of impairment and was subsequently screened for DUI. Williams was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing. After processing Williams was released with a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date and time.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: 7 September, 2021 at 1000