AXIS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. LAUNCHES TiENFARM MINERS THROUGH ITS SUBSIDIARY, T8 EXCHANGE
AXIS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:AXTG)MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AXIS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. (OTC: AXTG) (“AXTG” or the “Company”), a holding company that promotes decentralized finance businesses, and supports the development of blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, is proud to announce that it has released a state-of-the art storage and node miner called “TiENFARM”, which is the latest DeFi project of the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary T8 Exchange Pty Ltd (T8EX). These TiENFARM miners will initially be sold and available solely through TiENCHAT’s marketplace and eventually will be available globally through select major online retailers.
The TiENFARM miner can be managed and programed via the TiENFARM mobile application, currently available only to Android users and is available for download from the Google Play Store. The TiENFARM application uses the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) protocol to mine DS Tokens, which is TiENFARM’s proprietary utility token. These DS tokens are mined inside the TiENFARM application using TiENFARM miners. The mined DS tokens can be traded on T8EX and within the TiENCHAT platform in exchange for Tether (USDT), which is pegged, 1:1, to the U.S. dollar.
The TiENFARM miner is the Company’s latest development in Internet of Things (IoT) devices. The miner carries an eight-terabyte storage, a node and a built-in wi-fi router. Says, William Tien, President of AXTG, “The next version of the miner, planned for release by October 2021, will have a built-in smart home engine – similar to Google Smart Home – that includes an AI voice recognition feature, reminiscent of Alexa.”
TiENFARM is built upon the decentralized Web 3.0 protocol and can be purchased through Ethereum wallet access. The Company will initially make 5,000 TiENFARM miners available and ready for delivery in late September 2021 with an additional 20,000 TiENFARM miners to be made available globally by the end of 2021. The Company projects the initial MSRP to be set at $500.00 USD per TiENFARM miner.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets, and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.
