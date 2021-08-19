Construction Equipment Rental Market Projected to Reach $106,422.0 Million by 2027 | Growth Analysis & Key Factors

An increase in construction & mining activities in developing nations of Latin America and Africa regions drives the construction equipment rental market growth

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction equipment rental is the service to rent out construction equipment to end-users for a certain period of time by signing contracts with terms and conditions about their usage. Construction equipment is majorly used at construction mining sites to facilitate heavy operations.

The global construction equipment rental market size was $91.0 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $106.4 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The report analyzes the global construction equipment rental market on the basis of application, product, propulsion system, and region. The growth of the global market is driven by a surge in infrastructural construction activities in developing nations. In addition, rental services save end-users from investing a large amount in buying the equipment, thereby overcoming the financial constraints.

Top 10 Leading Players

Boels Rentals
H&E Equipment Services
Herc Rentals Inc.
Kanamoto Co., Ltd.
Nesco Holdings, Inc.
Maxim Crane Works, L.P.
Mtandt Group
Ramirent
Sarens n.v./s.a.
United Rentals, Inc.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging construction equipment rental market trends and dynamics.

In-depth construction equipment rental market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The construction equipment rental market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

Key Market Segments

By Application

Excavation & Mining
Material Handling
Earthmoving
Concrete

By Product

Backhoes & Excavators
Loaders
Crawler Dozers
Cranes
Forklift
Other

By Propulsion System

Electric
ICE

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

