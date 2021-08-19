HANGAR12 wins Gold PRO Award for Best Holiday Brand Campaign
Multichannel campaign for Ricotta Cheese National Brand dished up more than 11 million impressions. HANGAR12 also named one of the Top Brand Agencies in the USA
We are proud to be named a PRO Awards winner for the third straight year. And especially the Gold Award in the year of the Olympics!”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When thinking of dishes made with Ricotta cheese, your list probably begins and ends with lasagna. During the 2020 holiday season that was a problem for a national brand of Ricotta cheese, as the pandemic meant fewer people were hosting big gatherings, and therefore fewer people were making big batches of lasagna. So HANGAR12 helped the brand to show its audience that Ricotta cheese could also be used to create plenty of other dishes with a multichannel consumer promotion marketing campaign.
HANGAR12 called on chef/Food Network personality/brand spokesperson Emily Ellyn to develop a dozen recipes using Ricotta cheese and then film fun instructional videos. The videos were hosted on a dedicated website where visitors could vote for their favorite recipe and be entered into the Holiday Lotta Ricotta Instant Win Game & Sweepstakes. Five hundred instant winners received Cuisinart kitchen tools; the grand prize winner was awarded a suite of Cuisinart appliances.
The brand relied heavily on social media to promote the recipes and giveaways throughout November and December. On Pinterest it targeted users who searched or showed interest in terms related to “holiday enthusiast” and “ricotta cheese and recipes;" on YouTube it ran bumper ads, each with a unique CTA. On Instagram and Facebook it implemented a variety of ad formats. Facebook was its most productive social channel to generate clicks to the website. HANGAR12 also created programmatic digital ads that emphasized the Cuisinart prizes and sent a series of emails to its subscribers, while Chef Ellyn promoted the recipes to her social following.
The campaign generated more than 763,000 contest entries. The Facebook CTR was more than double the company’s goal, while email CTRs were nearly triple the benchmark. The brand sold through all the Ricotta it was able to produce. As for the most popular Ricotta cheese recipes, they were Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit and Cheezy Chicken Alfredo Casserole.
HANGAR12's campaign won the gold award announced at the recent PRO Awards Virtual Gala. For 29 years the PRO Awards has been the world’s leading recognition program for excellence in brand activation and consumer promotion marketing. From buzz campaigns and digital marketing to influencer programs and experiential activations, and beyond… this is the ‘look book’ into the best campaigns of the year—awarded by a panel of leading brand-side marketers. Over 1,000 entries were submitted from around the globe. And this holiday campaign was named the best of the best.
Earlier this year, Chief Marketer named HANGAR12 to the industry’s only comprehensive list of the best engagement & activation agencies. Chief Marketer, a leading publisher of content, recognition programs and training events for Fortune 1000 marketers, unveiled HANGAR12 agency in the 2021 Chief Marketer 200 (CM200). It is the world’s only editorial listing of best-in-class brand engagement and activation agencies.
The CM200 features editorial listings and coverage of agencies spanning numerous categories and specifically listed HANGAR12 as one of the Top 12 Promotion Marketing agencies. The editorial profile of HANGAR12 includes details on its core capabilities and specializations, examples of outstanding work, and a Q&A with Vice President, Greg Keating.
HANGAR12 was selected to the CM200 based on several criteria, including: insightful client testimonials; outstanding case study submissions; high caliber, consistent work across programs and clients; innovative and creative executions; and bold and inspiring concepts and ideas that are moving the industry forward. HANGAR12 is known as a thought leader in their craft and representative of the best of the marketing industry.
ABOUT HANGAR12
HANGAR12 is a leading independent brand marketing agency for regional, national and global Consumer Package Goods (CPG). We believe that everything starts with the consumer. That's our only rule. Our Consumer First® approach enables collaboration with consumers throughout our creative process to ensure successful activation of the brand. HANGAR12 specializes in marketing CPG brands through digital advertising and marketing, consumer promotions, social media and shopper marketing, as well as being one of the best consumer-centric marketing agencies. HANGAR12 continues to rank as a top marketing agency in the U.S. for over 10 years. We employ both agency and brand-side marketing experts to craft brilliant solutions to grow brands by engaging consumers… everywhere. We've been leading with this approach for years on highly recognizable brands in the food & beverage, snacks, candy, retail and home & office categories. Learn more at Hangar12.com.
ABOUT CHIEF MARKETER
Global online content portal Chief Marketer, an Access Intelligence brand, arms aspiring CMOs with the tools, insights, data and training they need to master the 'next frontier of marketing'—an age of marketing much less dependent on advertising and much more focused on the rest of the branding toolkit. CM has more than 150,000 readers who rely on its content and live events to help them cut through the noise and find the solutions necessary to optimize their performance. From digital, direct and content marketing to social, experiential, promotion and more, our weekly newsletters and daily website content covers it all. In addition to the CM200, Chief Marketer also produces the PRO Awards and recognition programs including Masters of Martech and Future CMOs. Learn more at chiefmarketer.com.
