Applications Now Open for Organic Certification Cost Reimbursements

August 18, 2021 | Montpelier, VT - The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (VAAFM) is pleased to announce that the Farm Service Agency (FSA) of the USDA has awarded $412,550 to the State of Vermont as part of the Organic Certification Cost Share Program.  The application is now open for certified operations to apply for these funds. 

“The Organic Certification Cost Share Program provides valuable funds that help offset the certification  costs which impact Vermont’s vibrant organic agriculture sector each year,” said Vermont Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts.

Certified organic operations may receive reimbursement of up to 50% of their direct certification costs paid between October 1 and September 30 annually, not to exceed $500 per certification scope. There are up to four eligible certification scopes (crops, livestock, wild crops, and handling), which must be individually inspected for organic certification to be eligible for reimbursement.

Reimbursable costs include application fees; inspection fees, including travel costs and per diem for organic inspectors; USDA organic certification costs; user fees/sale assessments; and postage.  Funds are available on a first come, first served basis.  Funds under this program are reduced from past years and are expected to run out. 

Application deadline is November 1, 2021.

To learn more and apply, please visit: https://agriculture.vermont.gov/grants/organiccostshare

Contact:

Rebecca Brockett | Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets

Rebecca.Brockett@vermont.gov  | (802) 636-7016 

