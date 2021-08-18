Maryland Fishing Report – August 18

Keith Fraser holds up a large red drum for a picture before slipping it back into the water. Photo courtesy of Keith Fraser

Perhaps some of the most exciting news for lower Bay anglers this week is the influx of Spanish mackerel being caught in a variety of methods throughout the region. Trolling small Drone and Clark spoons behind inline weights and planers is popular along channel edges or near breaking fish. Trolling speeds for Spanish mackerel need to be 7 to 8 knots. The steep channel edges of the lower Potomac River from St. Georges Island south to Point Lookout has been a great place to troll, as has the shipping channel edges on both sides of the Bay. In these times of great abundance, anglers need to take stock of what is a reasonable amount of Spanish mackerel to take home. The minimum size is 14 inches with a daily creel limit of 15 fish per person. They have to be eaten fresh, as they do not freeze well. They are great on the grill or broiler when filleted and skinned and they also make good ceviche.

A mix of Spanish mackerel, bluefish, and at times small striped bass are chasing schools of bay anchovies in the lower Bay. They will often drive the bait to the surface where seagulls join in, so it pays to keep your eyes on the horizon for clouds of diving birds. Surface slicks can indicate that something is going on deep to release all of that fish oil.

Slowly moving in on the upwind side of the action and then drifting closer is a proven tactic. More aggressive approaches can easily drive the fish down into the depths. Casting Got Cha plugs, jigs, and metal jigs into the fray, letting them sink a bit and then speed-reeling back to the boat is the best way to target the Spanish mackerel. Slower retrieves will allow bluefish to catch up. It pays to keep an eye on depth finders for the large marks of red drum holding deep underneath the action, and having a stout rod rigged with a large soft plastic jig to catch them.

Fishing for cobia continues to be good in the lower Bay. Chumming has been one of the more popular ways to fish for cobia lately. It is relaxing to anchor up and wait for the cobia to come to you, if you allow live eels or cut menhaden baits to drift back in the chum slick. Be advised though, cownose rays are attracted to the chum slicks and have been a problem.

Trolling large rubber hose lures in red or green behind inline weights is another option and a great way to cover a lot of water in search of cobia. The areas around the Target Ship, the Mud Leads, Buoy 72A, and Smith Point have been good places to troll or chum for cobia. It can also pay to place one or two large spoons in a trolling spread to summon up some catch-and-release action for the large red drum in the area.

Anglers are finding that spot is more than just bait for striped bass — they are getting large enough to occupy a place at the dinner table. The mouth of the Patuxent River tends to be a very good place to fish for spot on the hard-bottomed shoals. White perch are also part of the action, when fishing bottom rigs baited with pieces of bloodworm. The supply of bloodworms can be tight at times — an old trick to extend your bait supply is by cutting up nightcrawlers and allowing the pieces to soak up the bloodworm juice.

Photo by Jim Livingston

A few nice flounder are being caught along the shoal edges of channels in the Tangier and Pocomoke sounds by those who target them. Speckled trout are being caught in the shallow areas in the morning and evening hours by those casting swimbaits.

Recreational crabbers are finding catches are about the same as they have been, with a half-bushel of large crabs per outing in most areas. Many are venturing further up the tidal rivers due to increased salinity values there, and catching good numbers of crabs. Razor clams and chicken necks continue to be the two preferred baits and some are reporting better catches in collapsible crab traps over trotlines. In the middle Bay, crabbers are reporting smaller crabs being seen and overall the crabs being kept are large.