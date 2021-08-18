5 Effective Tips to Use Your Credit Card Wisely
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A credit card is one of the most popular financial products that many of us love to use. From buying the latest high-tech gadgets to paying utility bills, grocery bills, internet bills and more, you can complete all your transactions with one. What’s more, with a credit card in your hand, you can finally empty your online shopping cart and save money too by applying the amazing rewards and privileges while making your payment.
Different banks offer different types of credit cards. While some credit cards (rewards credit cards, cashback credit cards, etc.) are specifically curated to meet your needs, the others are designed to enhance your banking experience. To enjoy such benefits, you can apply for a credit card in UAE online and get your priorities sorted with ease.
Applying for a credit card is an easy task but knowing how to use it efficiently can be a challenging. Read along to know more about how to use your credit card wisely.
Tips to Use Credit Card Wisely
Pay Your Bills on Time
Having a good credit score is necessary to enjoy several banking services without any challenges. But, if you are not mindful about the usage of your credit card, your score might spiral downwards. To ensure that your credit score is not affected, you can keep a track of your spends so that you are well-prepared to pay your bills timely.
Use Your Credit Card Smartly
It is extremely important to use your credit card only on verified and secured sites and sources. This can save it from getting misused by scammers and fraudsters for making unauthorized transactions. You must also never share your credit card pin number, OTP, CVV, and other details with anyone. By inculcating such practices, you can keep your card safe from malicious activities.
Also, since most credit cards are accepted globally, while doing any transaction on a foreign site or an offline store, you must make sure to check whether any extra charges have been applied. This way, you can keep track of your spends and avoid huge bills.
In case you lose your card, you must inform the bank authorities immediately. So, if any transaction happens thereafter, you will not be charged.
Utilize Your Rewards
Credit cards offer a lot of privileges and redeemable reward points. You can accrue your reward points and use them to pay for your flight tickets, hotel bookings, etc., instead of using your credit limit.
Explore the Alternative Ways to Pay Bills
If you have done a large transaction, you can convert the bills into monthly EMIs and pay for them conveniently. This can keep your credit limit in check. Let us explain with one example. Imagine you had a hearty meal at your favourite restaurant in Burj Khalifa. Now when the bill comes, to your horror, you find that your credit card has been declined. Let us strive to never make such harrowing thoughts a reality. You can avoid such situations by immediately converting any big transaction into EMIs, so you can pay them off and maintain your credit limit instead of maxing it out. This way, every month you can enjoy your privileges whenever you want.
Final Thoughts
A credit card is a highly beneficial product when used wisely. Apart from using it for your everyday expenses, you can even keep it as your go-to emergency option whenever an urgent financial need arises. So, get one today and enjoy all the privileges and benefits to the most, but in an efficient way.
Notice:
Opinions, analyses, reviews, or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
Carolina Darbelles
Carolina Darbelles
