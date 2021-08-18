Senator Santarsiero Urges Local Schools to Require Masks

BUCKS COUNTY – August 18, 2021 − State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) today urged six Bucks County school boards to adopt the Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidance and require all students, teachers, staff and visitors to K-12 schools to wear masks.

In letters to each school board with schools in the 10th Senatorial District (Pennsbury, Council Rock, Central Bucks, Morrisville, New Hope-Solebury and Pennridge) Sen. Santarsiero noted that Bucks County was recently categorized as an area of high-level community transmission, and with no vaccines currently approved for children under 12 years of age, these students remain vulnerable to COVID-19.

“The goal we all share is for students and faculty to have a productive and safe in-person school year,” Sen. Santarsiero said. “Requiring masks at this time will help achieve that goal and stop the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.”

“Hopefully in the near future we will get to a point where more people are vaccinated, and the spread of the virus and variants is slowed,” Sen. Santarsiero wrote. “Until then, it is most prudent that we continue to use the mitigation efforts we have seen work against this virus, so that our schools can remain open, and our students and teachers can benefit from in-person learning.”

The letters were sent to school board members in advance of school board meetings scheduled this week and next. All of the school districts are scheduled to open the 2021-2022 school year during the week of August 30.

