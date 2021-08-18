MOM Film Fest Announces 2021 Film Festival Lineup With 57 Films Directed By Moms
MOM Film Fest announces its second annual online film festival, taking place this Friday August 20 – Monday, August 23.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MOM Film Fest announces the 2021 festival lineup for its second annual online film festival. Out of the 67 films and series included in this year’s lineup, 57 of them were directed by moms and they all feature a mom in a leadership position on each project.
The festival is completely virtual and takes place this Friday August 20 – Monday, August 23. Tickets can be purchased and all films can be viewed virtually on the MOM Film Fest website, MOMFilmFest.com.
This year’s award categories are Best Short Film, Best Series, Best Director, Best Mom-themed Project, Best Social Justice Project, Outstanding Performance, Outstanding Young Performer, and Most Viewed.
The 2021 MOM Film Fest Judges are Kerry Warkia, Kim Berrios Lin, Aubrey Aden-Buie, Maggie Champagne, Erica Camarano, and Squeaky Moore moves into the role of festival lead judge, a rotating position held by a jurist from the preceding year.
Final Draft, the industry standard in screenwriting software, will award each winning filmmaker with a free digital download of Final Draft 12. (est. value $200 USD each). Award winners will also split a 30% pool of monies raised through ticket sales.
“We are so excited to once again celebrate these amazing filmmaker moms during our 2nd annual festival,” said Tonya McCornell, Founder of MOM Film Fest. “Too many women in film production mother in the shadows. Our mission at MOM Film Fest is to empower moms to speak out about the resources they need and to create a supportive working environment for moms both on and off the set.”
About MOM Film Fest
MOM Film Fest, Inc. is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization that serves as a career development and advocacy resource for mothers working in film and television. Their mission is to amplify content made by moms and create job opportunities that will get #momsbackonset and back to work in the film and television industry. www.momfilmfest.com. *Currently fiscally sponsored by The Center for Active Learning (CAL).
About CAL
The Center for Active Learning (CAL) is a 501c3 non-profit organization based in Brooklyn, New York with the mission to provide enriching educational experiences for adults at low to no cost. CAL provides community workshops, health seminars, and also produces informational events for creatives. All activities are founded in active learning methodologies which encourage learner engagement, and afford the learner the opportunity to process information from their own cultural and experiential perspectives. For more information about upcoming initiatives, workshops, and events, visit: centerforactivelearning.org. For press inquiries, please contact info@centerforactivelearning.org.
About Final Draft, a Cast & Crew Company
Final Draft, A Cast & Crew Company, has published Final Draft® software – the number one screenwriting application in the world – for 30 years. Final Draft automatically paginates and formats your script to industry standards, allowing writers to focus on what they do best – writing scripts. Used by such industry giants as J.J. Abrams, Bong Joon Ho, Sofia Coppola, Guillermo Del Toro, Issa Rae and Aaron Sorkin, Final Draft software is the professional’s choice and the entertainment industry standard. In addition to its flagship software product, Final Draft offers the annual Big Break® Contest, a screenwriting competition that launches careers and awards over $100,000 in cash and prizes. Final Draft also offers Final Draft Mobile for iPhone and iPad, making creativity truly portable. To learn more about Final Draft and its products and services, visit www.finaldraft.com
