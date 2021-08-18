Job Announcement - Legal Assistant/Paralegal

FEDERAL PUBLIC DEFENDER Districts of South Dakota and North Dakota 101 South Main Avenue, Suite 400 Sioux Falls, SD 57104 Jason J. Tupman Federal Public Defender Telephone: (605) 330-4489 Fax: (605) 330-4499

POSITION ANNOUNCEMENT LEGAL ASSISTANT/PARALEGAL

The Federal Public Defender for the Districts of South Dakota and North Dakota is accepting applications for a Legal Assistant/Paralegal in our Fargo branch office. Our office provides high-quality representation to people charged with federal crimes who cannot afford to hire an attorney.

Position Description: The Legal Assistant/Paralegal provides legal/secretarial support to the attorneys. Responsibilities include drafting, typing, editing, cite checking and electronic filing of legal pleadings and correspondence; maintaining attorney calendars and client files; managing, calendaring, and setting up meetings; receiving and directing calls; screening and routing incoming mail and preparing correspondence; and organization and electronic management of discovery.

Qualifications: High school graduate or equivalent. The ideal candidate will be an effective communicator, flexible, and dependable; and proficient in Microsoft Word and Adobe Acrobat; Prior law office experience is preferred. A final offer of employment is subject to funding and a background check.

Salary/Benefits: Starting salary commensurate with experience and qualifications. Salary is payable only by direct deposit. The position is full-time with federal benefits, including life and health insurance, retirement, and the Thrift Savings Plan.

How to Apply: Apply by emailing a letter of interest, resume, and three professional references in a single pdf document to NDX_JOBS@fd.org. Position is open until filled with priority consideration for applicants that apply by September 21, 2021.

The Federal Public Defender for the Districts of South Dakota and North Dakota is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Vacancy Announcement: August 17, 2021