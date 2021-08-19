Submit Release
News Search

There were 598 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,330 in the last 365 days.

Business Music Icon & Film Producer Percy “Master P” Miller & Son Romeo Miller Announce New Thriller #Unknown

#Unknown Poster

#Unknown Movie Poster

Master P, Denise Boutte, #Unknown

#Unknown The Movie

Master P, Romeo Miller & Film Director Lazrael Lison Announce New Highly Anticipated Psychological Suspense Thriller #Unknown

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the epic success of romantic drama Never and Again, Percy “Master P” Miller, Romeo Miller and LazRael Lison have partnered again to bring audiences #UNKNOWN, a psychological suspense film, releasing October 1st on Amazon Prime.

Years after a series of random murders took place in 2017, book author Michael Lane (played by Hal Ozsan) suddenly begins receiving haunting calls from the unknown. Instead of focusing on the encore to his successful debut book, he becomes obsessed with this mystery and spirals out of control as he unravels each victim caught in the web of a sadistic killer.

Genius Minds (Percy “Master P” Miller, Kristi Kilday and Romeo Miller), High Rolling Entertainment (Antonio Trotter), and Summer House Pictures (Tatiana Chekhova, LazRael Lizon and Tracy Bell) assembled an all-star cast including Hal Ozsan (Dawson’s Creek, The Blacklist), Tom Sizemore (Saving Private Ryan, Relic, Heart and Souls), Master P (Never and Again, I Got The Hook, Uncle P), Denise Boutté (Why Did I Get Married, Meet the Browns), Nicholle Tom (Beethoven, The Nanny), Judd Nelson (Lost Voyage, The Breakfast Club) and
Ray Stoney (Law and Order: Los Angeles, Remember The Titans).

“The viewers will not be disappointed. This is the perfect movie for those seeking a little October suspense and thrill.” ~ Director and writer LazRael Lison



“It was great collaborating with LazRael on a second film. We are excited to bring fans a suspense thriller this time, with even more movies to come in the near
future!” ~ Percy “Master P” Miller



In partnership with Asah Entertainment the official soundtrack is slated for release on September 30, 2021. The 8-song soundtrack arrives on Amazon iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify and all streaming platforms.


The movie will also be available for streaming on iTunes, Apple TV and Google Play.

Michael Stewart
GC Public Relations
+1 678-542-7263
admin@gcpublicrelations.com

Official #Unknown Movie Trailer

You just read:

Business Music Icon & Film Producer Percy “Master P” Miller & Son Romeo Miller Announce New Thriller #Unknown

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.