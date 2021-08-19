Scofflaw Brewing Co., Giving Kitchen Announce Partnership to Help Food Service Workers in Tennessee, Georgia
Scofflaw has Pledged Over $400,000 for Donations through Partnerships like Giving Kitchen and Bottleshare
We are pleased to extend our partnership with Giving Kitchen. Their mission resonates with Scofflaw’s ongoing commitment to provide assistance to hospitality industry employees, including our own.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCOFFLAW BREWING CO. is pleased to announce a new agreement with GIVING KITCHEN, a nonprofit that provides emergency assistance to food service workers in Georgia and Tennessee. A portion of each keg purchased through the end of 2021 from SCOFFLAW’s distributors will go toward funding GIVING KITCHEN initiatives. For SCOFFLAW, this is a continuation of contributions over the last 18 months to support hospitality workers in communities where their products are sold.
— Matthew Shirah (Scofflaw Brewing Co. founder)
“We are pleased to extend our partnership with GIVING KITCHEN. Their mission resonates with SCOFFLAW BREWING COMPANY ongoing commitment to provide assistance to hospitality industry employees, including our own. These folks have made our industry and SCOFFLAW what it is today, yet they continue to face the most difficult circumstances imaginable,” says SCOFFLAW Brewing Co. founder, MATTHEW SHIRAH, who received the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association’s Outstanding Community Leader Award for his commitment to giving back. (Feb 2021)
“We are grateful to MATT SHIRAH and SCOFFLAW BREWING CO., not only for extending their generous financial commitment, but for also spreading the word that GIVING KITCHEN helps food service workers,” says GIVING KITCHEN’s Co-Founder and Senior Director of Community Engagement, JEN HIDINGER-KENDRICK. “As we work to create a community where crisis is met with compassion and care, we want every food service worker to know that they can ask for help from GK. As our community continues to face devastating challenges, partnerships like this hope to instill the commitment we share to uplift our community when they need it most.”
SCOFFLAW and GIVING KITCHEN, both founded in Atlanta, are working together to increase awareness of the agency’s mission throughout Georgia and most recently in Tennessee, where both organizations recently added to their regional markets. GIVING KITCHEN expects to add more states as resources allow.
With this agreement, SCOFFLAW has pledged over $400,000 for donations through partnerships like GIVING KITCHEN, ATL Family Meal and Bottleshare in Georgia, KultureCity in Alabama, and the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association since March 2020. With each partnership, SCOFFLAW has committed to support hospitality service workers in need of financial assistance.
This news follows SCOFFLAW’s announcement earlier this year that Wade Honeycutt joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. With more than a decade of experience advising beverage brands across the globe, Wade has sourced and structured debt and equity transactions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe and Asia. Most recently he worked with well-known beer brands such as Dogfish Head, New Belgium, Stone, BrewDog, and Beavertown among others.
This year marks SCOFFLAW’s five-year anniversary. They are commemorating the milestone in typical SCOFFLAW fashion by throwing a family-friendly celebration called SCOFFLAW Fifth Freaking Anniversary Party at their brewery, 1738 MacArthur Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA. For event details including special releases, promotions, and special guests – eight baby goats and their mamas – follow @Scofflawbeer on Instagram and Scofflaw Brewing Co. on Facebook.
ABOUT SCOFFLAW BREWING CO.
Co-founded by Matt Shirah and Travis Herman in 2016, the duo developed beers on a one-barrel system in the basement of the Atlanta home of Shirah’s mother-in-law. SCOFFLAW has since been named by BeerAdvocate, Paste Magazine, USA Today and Craft Beer & Brewing as one of the best new breweries in America. In 2019, SCOFFLAW’s Basement IPA was named best beer in Georgia by RateBeer. SCOFFLAWbeer.com
ABOUT GIVING KITCHEN
GIVING KITCHEN (GK) is a nonprofit organization that provides emergency assistance to food service workers through financial support and a network of community resources in order to create a community where crisis is met with compassion and care. Since its inception, GK—recipient of the 2019 James Beard Humanitarian of the Year Award—has served over 7,800 food service workers and awarded over $4.7 million in financial assistance. For more about GIVING KITCHEN, visit givingkitchen.org and follow @givingkitchen on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
