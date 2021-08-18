Submit Release
News Search

There were 612 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,398 in the last 365 days.

Restaurant Nisei in San Francisco Opens This Wednesday

Japanese croquette with uni and fermented carrot at Restaurant Nisei

Japanese croquette with uni and fermented carrot | Restaurant Nisei

Entrance way showcasing host stand and natural light coming from the front windows at Restaurant Nisei

Entrance way as you walk into Restaurant Nisei

Nisei Logo in Black

Nisei Logo in Black

The long-awaited opening of Chef David Yoshimura's (former CDC of Michelin rated Californios) Restaurant Nisei opens on August 18th in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, 94109, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The long awaited and anticipated grand opening of Restaurant Nisei is set for Wednesday, August 18th. Located at 2316 Polk St in the Russian Hill neighborhood of San Francisco, it is the debut restaurant of Chef David Yoshimura, which will showcase the craftful marriage of Japanese and American cuisine for an imaginative fine-dining experience to diners in San Francisco .

The philosophy of Washoku focuses on a set of principles emphasizing balance of color, taste preparations, sense, and respect to food. Chef Yoshimura’s elevated California-influenced Washoku cuisine will also highlight the variety of beverages carefully curated to pair with the tasting menu.

Chef David Yoshimura is joined by General Manager Ian Cobb and Operations Manager Mayanka Somiah. All three met while working together during their respective times at two Michelin star Californio’s.

For more information on all things Nisei, please visit our website restaurantnisei.com.

Roman Valdez
Mosaic Black
+1 2138645139
romanmvaldez@gmail.com

You just read:

Restaurant Nisei in San Francisco Opens This Wednesday

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.