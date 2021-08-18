Restaurant Nisei in San Francisco Opens This Wednesday
The long-awaited opening of Chef David Yoshimura's (former CDC of Michelin rated Californios) Restaurant Nisei opens on August 18th in San FranciscoSAN FRANCISCO, CA, 94109, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The long awaited and anticipated grand opening of Restaurant Nisei is set for Wednesday, August 18th. Located at 2316 Polk St in the Russian Hill neighborhood of San Francisco, it is the debut restaurant of Chef David Yoshimura, which will showcase the craftful marriage of Japanese and American cuisine for an imaginative fine-dining experience to diners in San Francisco .
The philosophy of Washoku focuses on a set of principles emphasizing balance of color, taste preparations, sense, and respect to food. Chef Yoshimura’s elevated California-influenced Washoku cuisine will also highlight the variety of beverages carefully curated to pair with the tasting menu.
Chef David Yoshimura is joined by General Manager Ian Cobb and Operations Manager Mayanka Somiah. All three met while working together during their respective times at two Michelin star Californio’s.
For more information on all things Nisei, please visit our website restaurantnisei.com.
