Indxx Index Strategies now available on the C8 platform
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indxx is pleased to announce that investors can now access our index strategies through C8, a unique platform which connects asset owners worldwide to investment professionals, providing them with direct access to active and passive, tradable indexes. Below is the list of indices that would be made available:
1. Indxx Global Space Thematic Index - The Index is designed to measure the performance of companies involved in the Space sector, as defined by Indxx.
2. Indxx Disruptive Technologies Index - The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that are likely to disrupt an existing market and value network, displace established market leading firms, products and alliances and increasingly gain market share.
3. Indxx Hydrogen Economy Index - The Index tracks the performance of companies that provide goods and/or services towards the Hydrogen Industry, including hydrogen generation and storage, transportation and supply of hydrogen, fuel cells, and hydrogen fueling stations.
4. Indxx Climate Change Solutions Index - The Index is designed to measure the performance of companies that are offering to mitigate and remediate the harmful effects of Climate Change.
5. Indxx India Infrastructure Index -The Index is designed to track the performance of companies in the infrastructure industry in India.
6. Indxx India Consumer Index - The Index is a maximum 30 stock free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the market performance of companies in the consumer industry in India.
7. Indxx Innovation Index - The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that provide exposure to the themes that are leading innovation on a global scale.
“Benefits such as greater control over individual holdings, lower cost, and diversification make direct indexing an appealing alternative for investors. More and more investors are now looking to replicate index performance through direct indexing,” said Rahul Sen Sharma, Managing Partner at Indxx. “We are excited about our partnership with C8, and look forward to offering more pioneering strategies through their platform.”
Added Vaibhav Agarwal, Chief Revenue Officer at Indxx, “Direct indexing is already gaining a lot of traction amongst investors and is expected to witness more growth in the coming years. We are very happy on launching our index strategies on the C8 platform. Our debut indices cover emerging themes such as infrastructure, hydrogen economy, space and innovative technologies, all of which have a promising future and will cater to the needs of the investors based on current trends. “
Mattias Eriksson, CEO of C8 Technologies, said “We are delighted to welcome Indxx to the C8 Technologies platform. As a global fintech player, we provide our investor clients with diverse, effective strategies to enhance their returns and partnering with Indxx and their thematic indices is an exciting addition to our offering.”
About Indxx
Founded in 2005, Indxx endeavors to deliver innovative and custom indexing and calculation solutions to the investment management community at large.
Indxx and products tracking our indices have been nominated for and received numerous awards, including ‘Best Index Provider - Emerging Markets ETFs’ at the ETF Express US Awards in October 2020 and ‘Most Innovative ETF Index Provider’ for the Americas at the 14th Annual Global ETF Awards in July 2018. For more information about Indxx, please visit: http://www.indxx.com/
About C8
C8 provides direct access to active and passive, tradable Indexes. Institutional and professional investors can realize the performance of any institutional-grade investment style by directly trading the underlying assets, at a lower cost, with their own broker.
Alexandra Levis
