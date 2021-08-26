Kent Imaging appoints Dr. Karel Zuzak as Senior Medical Scientist

Karel Zuzak, PhD, Senior Medical Scientist

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent Imaging is pleased to announce Dr. Karel Zuzak as Senior Medical Scientist with over 27 years of laboratory experience and 20 years of practice in spectral imaging, scientific research, and medical education.

“In filling this position, we were looking for a candidate that blended a deep technical knowledge of near-infrared spectroscopy with a passion and commitment to see new discoveries commercialized,” said Pierre Lemire, Kent’s CEO. “Dr. Zuzak brings a depth of knowledge and talent, and he is already providing significant contributions to Kent’s IP portfolio. We are extremely excited to see the future innovative developments from his translational research.”

Dr. Zuzak has over 20 years of experience in scientific research, education, and product development. He is a Biomedical Engineer with a Doctorate in Biomedical Sciences & Exercise Physiology, UMN, a Master’s in Biomedical Engineering & Physics, UMN, a BS in Bioengineering, UCSD and Program Management, from Cornell. His experience includes tenures at the National Institutes of Health, NIH, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Texas Instruments, and associations with Raytheon and the US Army Institute of Surgical Research. He currently sits on the Board of Directors of The Laboratory of Biomedical Imaging and Engineering in Austin, Texas, forms part of the Associate Faculty at the UT Southwestern Medical Center, and is an invited co-chair for the Texas Instruments sponsored DMD Conference Session at SPIE Photonics West. Dr. Zuzak has 5 patents and is a sought-after lecturer who has been published over 50 times in biomedical research.

Dr. Zuzak will be responsible for developing R&D initiatives, conducting studies, and enhancing software algorithms for Kent Imaging. Dr. Zuzak's broad and unique experience developing research protocols to evaluate medical device products and multi-modal integration systems will bring incredible value to our organization.

