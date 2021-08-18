For Immediate Release: August 18, 2021

Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines for Immunocompromised Individuals Now Available

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, the South Dakota Department of Health announced that a third shot of both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are available for immunocompromised individuals following approval by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) emergency use authorization amendment.

“We are inviting all immunocompromised residents to further protect themselves from COVID-19 and obtain a third COVID-19 shot after speaking with their doctors,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health. “Residents can access vaccines the same way they did their first shots, and there is no cost to them.”

Immunocompromised individuals are especially vulnerable to COVID-19, given they are more at risk of serious and/or prolonged illness. Currently, the CDC recommends that moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals receive an additional dose, especially those who:

Have been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood;

Transplant patients, including those who received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years;

Have moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome);

Have HIV and/or are on active treatments with high-dose corticosteroids; and

Are taking drugs that suppress their immune system/response.

Patients should always talk to their healthcare providers about their medical conditions and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them. To find vaccine providers across South Dakota, click here.

