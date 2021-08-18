Submit Release
The Financial Industry Comes Together to Help Victims of the Surfside Collapse in Miami

Funds Society, MFS and Ninety One host fundraiser on September 9 for families and survivors via the Global Empowerment Mission

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Funds Society, MFS and Ninety One are working together to raise funds for victims and families of the Surfside Tragedy in Miami; the event will be held on September 9, 6:30 p.m. ET in Miami.

The collapse of Champlain Towers South at the Surfside condominium is a terrible loss and has lasting impact on the South Florida community and far beyond. Many in investment management know someone who has been tragically affected. The asset and wealth management industry is working to raise funds with proceeds going to the Global Empowerment Mission. The GEM is collecting for three distinct funds which support the residents themselves, relocation efforts for the survivors who lived in the building, and a general program on the collapse.

The event will be held at the Rusty Pelican in Miami on Sept 9, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. If you would like to donate, attend and or participate in the event either as a corporate sponsor or as an individual, please contact Elena Santiso at elena.santiso@fundssociety.com or Alicia Jiménez at alicia.jimenez@fundssociety.com.

Funds Society, Ninety One and MFS will be joined in support of the event by AXA IM, Janus Henderson, Schroders, Jupiter, Insigneo, Bolton Capital, Thornburg IM, BNY Mellon IM, Brown Advisory, RWC, Natixis IM and Manulife Investment Management. Sponsorship opportunities are still open.

