Lawn and Garden Consumables Market Size to cross $26.3 billion revenue by 2030 with 4.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Lawn and Garden Consumables Market growth is driven by rising trend toward landscaping, surge in adoption of organic farming.PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, USA, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Lawn and garden consumables market accounted at $16.8 billion in 2020, and is estimated to hit $26.3 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030, According to the report published by Allied Market Research. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
increase in trend toward landscaping, surge in adoption of organic farming, and rise in the number of commercial and residential projects drive the growth of the global lawn and garden consumables market. However, stringent regulations on the usage of insecticides and pesticides along with issues of sustainability regarding non-biodegradable fertilizers hinder the market growth. On the other hand, trend towards urban green spaces and parks present opportunities in the coming years.
Based on application, the residential segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global lawn and garden consumables market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the institutional segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.
Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share in terms of revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.
Covid-19 Scenario:
1. Manufacturing facilities have been closed down to prevent cross-contamination in the workforce during the Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, there has been a supply-demand gap due to the lockdown restrictions imposed by governments.
2. Owing to job losses, discontinuity in businesses, and reduced disposable income, people have been spending less on ornamental plants and flowers. This reduced the demand for lawn and garden consumables.
3. However, surge in awareness regarding health and sustainable development led to increase in gardening activities during the Covid-19 pandemic.
4. According to Reuters, the demand for home gardening practices witnessed significant growth during the pandemic. Moreover, W. Atlee Burpee & Co, the 4. U.S.-based seed company, reported increase in sales of seeds in March 2020.
Based on product type, the fertilizers segment contributed to the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the pesticides segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030.
Lawn and Garden Consumables Market, By Application
1. Residential
2. Commercial
3. Institutional
Leading players of the global lawn and garden consumables market analyzed in the research include Agrium (Nutrien) Inc., Bayer AG, BASF SE, DLF Seeds A/S, Central Garden & Pet, Sakata Seed Corporation, J.R. Simplot Company, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Scotts Miracle Gro, and the Andersons Inc.
